Morningstar Wealth Adds SMAs from Leading Asset Managers to the U.S. Wealth Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar Wealth, a division of Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) today announced the addition of third-party Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) to its Morningstar U.S. Wealth Platform, after undergoing a rigorous selection process. This expansion offers increased flexibility and choice to advisors and their clients, elevating the advisor-investor experience.

The newly added third-party SMAs have been curated from leading asset management firms including AllianceBernstein, Congress Asset Management, John Hancock Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Putnam Investments, and WCM Investment Management. These additions expand the range of investment choices advisors have to build portfolios and holistic unified managed accounts (UMAs), tailored to their clients' specific goals and objectives.

"Morningstar's dedication to empowering advisors is core to why we implemented a manager selection process leveraging our renowned manager research team to provide a curated selection of investments available on the Wealth Platform," said Cindy Galiano, managing director of U.S. Wealth Platform & Investment Solutions at Morningstar Wealth. "Here, advisors can readily access vetted investment options to best serve their clients, eliminating the need to navigate a vast marketplace."

SMAs have witnessed substantial growth in the investment landscape, doubling their assets under management to nearly $2 trillion since 2019. This growth trend is expected to persist, with SMAs projected to reach $3 trillion in the near future, according to Cerulli Associates.

For more information about Morningstar Wealth Platform and its expanded investment offering, please visit mp.morningstar.com.

About Morningstar Wealth

Morningstar Wealth is a global organization dedicated to empowering both advisors and investor success. Our extensive range of offerings includes Morningstar Wealth Platform (turnkey asset management program), model portfolios managed by Morningstar Investment Management ($264 billion in assets under management and advisement), Morningstar Office (portfolio management software), ByAllAccounts (data aggregation and enrichment), Morningstar Investor (individual investor platform) and Morningstar.com.

Morningstar's Manager Due Diligence and Selection Services

Manager Due Diligence and Selection Services are offered by Morningstar Research Services LLC, a subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. Investment research is produced and issued by subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. including, but not limited to, Morningstar Research Services LLC, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Manager Due Diligence and Selection Services provides investment consulting services to Institutional Clients on a non-discretionary basis, with the Institutional Clients having final decision-making authority on whether to follow the recommendation(s) or not.

About Morningstar, Inc.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $264 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Sept. 30, 2023. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit http://www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

