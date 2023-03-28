Morningstar's Target-Date Strategy Landscape Report Finds Investors Stayed the Course Despite Market Volatility in 2022

CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today published its annual Target-Date Strategy Landscape Report, which found that in 2022 target-date strategies had $153 billion of net inflows, of which $121 billion—or 79%—went into collective investment trusts (CITs).

"Despite last year's market turbulence, target-date strategies saw considerable inflows, especially into collective investment trusts," said Megan Pacholok, senior manager research analyst at Morningstar. "To see target-date investors largely stay the course through the down market is a sign that these strategies are being used as intended—as long-term investments."

The 2023 report examines the latest trends across the target-date industry, including the target-date series that are gathering the most inflows, the ongoing adoption of CITs as plan sponsors' preferred vehicle, and the continued critical role fees play when selecting a series.

The Target-Date Strategy Landscape Report is available here. Key findings from the report include:

Total target-date assets fell to $2.82 trillion in 2022 from its record high of $3.27 trillion in 2021. Market depreciation drove the approximate 14% drop.

in 2022 from its record high of in 2021. Market depreciation drove the approximate 14% drop. CITs are on pace to overtake mutual funds as the most popular target-date vehicle in the next two years. These vehicles account for 47% of all target-date strategy assets as of the end of 2022.

The opportunity for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) target-date series has broadened, as the Department of Labor modified its guidance to allow ESG-focused strategies to serve as a qualified default investment option.

Fees continue to influence target-date fund flows and investors prefer lower-cost options. The two cheapest quintiles of target-date share classes amassed $60 billion in 2022, and the three most expensive quintiles posted $28.5 billion in outflows.

in 2022, and the three most expensive quintiles posted in outflows. Vanguard Target Retirement collected the most net new money in 2022 when accounting for both mutual fund and CIT flows. At the end of 2022, 51% of Vanguard's target-date assets were in CITs, marking the first time it surpassed the mutual fund version in assets.

Plan sponsors faced litigation around performance in 2022. The lawsuits compared series to a small peer group of the best performers, which could potentially lead plan sponsors into performance-chasing and premature target-date strategy swapping to potentially avoid litigation.

