Moroccan Palace Is A Palm Desert Standout Listed At $17.85 Million

Exotic "Casbah Cove" Features A Hookah Lounge And Retractable Glass Ceiling

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A palatial, Palm Desert estate finished with authentic and detailed Moroccan elegance has been listed for $17.85 million. Known as Casbah Cove, the sprawling 12,925 square-foot (approx.) home flawlessly captures the essence of Moroccan design by incorporating classic features, such as a 20-seat hookah lounge that doubles as an outdoor theater, rooms that open to a central courtyard and abundant fireplaces.

Moroccan Inspired Home in Palm Desert

Fashioned with a retractable glass ceiling that encases a lush interior courtyard, the home's layout mimics that of premium North African estates that traditionally open to a central space. Beyond that mesmerizing and novel indoor-outdoor area, the home also includes several custom, elevated features, including an outdoor theater, an elevator lined with Mother of Pearl, a Roman-inspired negative edge pool, and a 75-foot lap pool lined with black granite.

"There aren't enough elegant and creative adjectives to describe this home. There truly is nothing like it, at least stateside," said PS Properties realtor Stewart Smith, who is representing seller Howard Panes — a viral entrepreneur and successful venture capitalist.

Panes, a pioneer in electronic cigarettes, is known for innovating the e-cigarette industry. He has since shifted his focus to fitness, in part due to his gamified, plank-training device known as Stealth Core Trainer, and continues to expand his venture capitalist portfolio with products such as Mighty Yum.

A custom project, originally finished in 2011 following four years of construction, Casbah Cove is perched above the Coachella Valley within the renowned Bighorn Golf Club, offering 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape, including the Santa Rosa mountains. The abundance of geometric detail, from intricately shaped archways to recessed ceiling design to window framing and beyond, effectively transports those inside the home to an alternate environment altogether.

One of the home's more luxe details is within its master bath, which is finished with an oversized tub that includes a chiller for a celebratory bottle of champagne.

"There is no shortage of awe-inspiring design elements in this home," Patrick Jordan, with PS Properties, said. "Casbah Cove is in a class all its own, offering distinct settings that truly underscore luxury living."

From the home's moody hookah lounge to its vibrant courtyard to its lavish master retreat and its modern living area, Casbah Cove offers a series of distinctive scenes that tie together an undeniably ornate aesthetic. To balance that opulence, the incorporation of abundant, oversized and retractable glass immerses the home's functional indoor-outdoor spaces within Palm Desert's naturally stunning landscape.

The four-bedroom home's seven fireplaces, tile hand-laid by Moroccan artisans, and its intricate design finishes throughout allows Casbah Cove to embrace a global energy that sets the stage for a luxurious, secluded retreat.

For more information, please visit https://www.patrickstewartproperties.com/ps_properties/casbah-cove/.

