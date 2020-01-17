Moroccanoil Introduces New Academy To Inspire The Next Generation Of Hairstylists

"The stylist community has been a key contributor to the success of Moroccanoil from the very beginning, and this spectacular new space allows us to reinforce our commitment to them," says Moroccanoil Co-founder Carmen Tal . "We are excited to further invest in these professionals by providing them with the technical and business education needed to advance their skills and careers. The Academy will also be an industry showcase and a destination for inspiration that elevates the art of hairstyling."

Moroccanoil is dedicated to maintaining long-term, meaningful dialogue with the professional stylist community throughout their careers. The Academy will offer a competitive range of courses to allow stylists to advance their expertise in line with their specific needs. Classes will encompass key pillars of education that Moroccanoil is passionate about, including signature styling and cutting, business programs, and specialized workshops. Designed to challenge, educate, and foster the careers of stylists, salon owners, and managers alike, these robust programs take an outside-the-box approach to emphasize methods for competing effectively in today's ever-changing retail and service landscape.

"When I was a hairdresser in the salon, I wanted—no, needed—to continuously learn, which provided ongoing growth not only for my professional development, but for my business in the salon and, ultimately, in myself," says Moroccanoil Vice President of Global Education Robert Ham. "I've never forgotten the need for those resources and the many challenges I overcame in order to obtain them. That is why it has been my commitment, and the commitment of Moroccanoil, to offer all stylists, regardless of who they are or where they are from, the opportunity to learn and grow through quality, accessible education. That commitment is now being furthered by the launch of our new, state-of-the-art Moroccanoil Academy."

The airy Academy design incorporates sleek gold fixtures, a gold leaf ceiling treatment, and custom mosaics purposefully sourced from eco-sustainable materials. In keeping with the brand's commitment to sustainability, the space prioritizes LEED-certified materials throughout. Featuring a 50-table business education classroom, as well as a 30-station styling and cutting classroom for hands-on courses, the layout can be easily transitioned to deliver flexibility for a variety of needs.

The Academy is fully equipped with a professional content studio for creative brand use and features cutting-edge technological capabilities, including plug-and-play systems, user-friendly audiovisual equipment, theater seating, a raised stage, and an iCam to allow for varied angles and livestreaming.

Academy Classes will be hosted weekly, Monday through Wednesday, with each lasting one to three days. The comprehensive classes will be led by Moroccanoil educators such as Moroccanoil Artistic Director Kevin Hughes and leading industry experts to educate professionals on everything from bridal-inspired runway looks to unconventional notching techniques and master razor work.

The Moroccanoil Academy opens Thursday, January 16, with enrollment open now and classes beginning February 3, 2020. Stylists can register immediately for Moroccanoil professional courses at MoroccanoilProfessionals.com.

ABOUT MOROCCANOIL

A story of success, an impulse for innovation, and a relentless pursuit of simple, high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil. As the pioneer of oil-infused haircare, our original Moroccanoil Treatment created the worldwide buzz on argan oil and paved the way for an extensive line of premium oil-infused haircare products to address the needs of all hair types. By popular demand, Moroccanoil has launched Moroccanoil Body™: luxurious, head-to-toe collections inspired by the sea, sand, breeze, and scents of the Mediterranean. Infused with argan oil, signature to the brand, these proprietary formulas leave skin nourished, naturally radiant, and irresistibly beautiful. Today, Moroccanoil is available in over 65 countries worldwide.

Moroccanoil products are available at fine salons and retailers, spas, and online. Visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily inspiration, follow @Moroccanoil on Twitter and Instagram; subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube and find us on Facebook!

ABOUT MOROCCANOIL PROFESSIONAL

The Moroccanoil Professionals website (MoroccanoilProfessionals.com), set to relaunch in January 2020, is an online resource for haircare professionals. Learn about the new Moroccanoil Academy and browse course details, watch technique videos, browse look book inspiration, and view our image galleries. Look out for e-learning opportunities later in 2020.

A center of product testing and innovation

Practicing hairdressers can enhance their craft

Professional development for licensed hairdressers, salon owners, and managers

SOURCE Moroccanoil

Related Links

http://Moroccanoil.com

