Moroccanoil® Introduces New Color Depositing Mask Collection

The range of nourishing, temporary color masks are designed for all hair types to enhance color vibrancy, refresh your existing tone or allow for experimentation while helping to restore hair health. Whether you're looking to switch up your look with the latest fashion shade, add intensity, vibrancy and dimension, or preserve and extend color between salon visits, this easy-to-use, mask with temporary color allows you to color with confidence.

"We value our leadership position in care, so with all new launches, we want to be sure we're capitalizing on trends while continuing to reinforce our brand DNA," says Moroccanoil Co-founder, Carmen Tal. "We're excited to introduce a collection that stays true to that philosophy, providing equal parts color and care for results with instant gratification."

To use, apply a generous amount to clean, towel-dried hair. Section hair and distribute product evenly using a wide-tooth comb. Leave on 5–7 minutes depending on desired intensity, then rinse thoroughly.

Products will be sold in 200 ml ($28) tubes made out of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic as well as 30 ml packettes ($7). Moroccanoil is proud to both reduce the amount of virgin plastic brought into the world as well as help the world's carbon footprint by using less energy and fossil fuels.

The Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks will be available for purchase beginning August 15th in Sephora retailers nationwide, Sephora.com and Moroccanoil.com. Available in select national retailers, salons and spas September 2019.

SHADE RANGE

For light blonde to medium blonde hair:

Champagne: warm, golden blonde



Platinum: cool, icy blonde



Hibiscus: brilliant, pink floral tones



Aquamarine: cool, blue tones



Rose Gold : soft pink and golden tones

For light brown to dark brown hair:

Bordeaux : deep crimson brown

: deep crimson brown

Cocoa: rich medium brown

KEY INGREDIENTS

ArganID™: positively charged micro-particles are attracted to the negatively charged hair fiber, infusing argan oil into the cortex while simultaneously helping to repair and seal the hair.

Amino Acid Blend: offers color protection and repair benefits to strengthen the hair structure, improving color retention and shine while detangling.

Apricot Kernel Oil: a high concentration of oleic acid, linoleic acid and Vitamin E helps to soften and improve hydration of the hair and scalp.

Hydrolyzed Soy Protein: a conditioning agent derived from soy that moisturizes and protects hair.

Panthenol: a form of Vitamin B5 that hydrates and imparts a glossy finish.

Polyquaternium-70: a conditioning ingredient that helps create healthy looking hair, while providing frizz control, shine retention, detangling and conditioning benefits.

About Moroccanoil:

A story of success, an impulse for innovation and a relentless pursuit of simple, high-performing oil-infused beauty products fashioned an iconic brand: Moroccanoil. As the pioneer of oil-infused hair care, our original Moroccanoil Treatment created the worldwide buzz on argan oil and paved the way for an extensive line of premium oil-infused hair care products to address the needs of all hair types. By popular demand, Moroccanoil has launched Moroccanoil Body™ and Moroccanoil Sun™: luxurious, head-to-toe collections inspired by the sea, sand, breeze and scents of the Mediterranean. Infused with argan oil, signature to the brand, these proprietary formulas leave skin nourished, naturally radiant and irresistibly beautiful. Born within the last decade, Moroccanoil is available in over 65 countries worldwide. Moroccanoil products are available at fine salons, spas and online.

