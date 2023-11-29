Morocco Construction Industry Report 2023: Market to Decline 1.5% in 2023, Owing Primarily to Weakness in the Residential and Commercial Sectors - Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Nov, 2023, 14:00 ET

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trend Analysis by Sector, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects Morocco's construction industry to record a decline of 1.5% in 2023, owing primarily to weakness in the residential and commercial sector amid weak business sentiment due to the damage caused by earthquake in Morocco in September 2023.

Additionally, the rising interest rates and high construction costs will severely dampen investment in the residential, institutional sector this year. According to the High Commission for Planning (HCP), the construction industry's value-add decreased by 3.4% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2023, preceded by Y-o-Y decline of 7.1% in Q4 and 5.1% in Q3 2022.

Moreover, Morocco's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) revenues declined by 29% YoY in the first half of 2023, according to data from Morocco's Office d'Echange (OE). However, weakness in the residential and commercial sector is set to be partially offset by improvement in investment in transport and energy infrastructure. In May 2023, Morocco's National Investment Commission approved 17 projects with a combined budget of MAD76.7 billion ($7.4 billion). Previously in January 2023, Morocco's government approved 26 projects with an investment of MAD28.5 billion ($2.7 billion) for 2023.

The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.9% from 2024 to 2027, supported by increased investments in the transportation and energy sectors. Moreover, the governments initiatives to revive the damage infrastructure and housing units will drive the growth over the forecast period.

In September 2023, Morocco government announced its plans to spend MAD120 billion ($11.7 billion) in a post-earthquake reconstruction plan over the next five years (2024-2029). In July 2023, Morocco allocated MAD55 billion ($5.3 billion) over the next four years to improve its domestic economy with cost-effective, clean energy until 2027, according to the Morocco's Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Ministry.

As of July 2023, 4.6GW of energy projects are under construction and the ministry is planning to build additional 1.3GW of energy capacity annually between 2023 and 2027. Morocco is dependent heavily on imported hydrocarbons, with foreign sources of energy meeting 90% of energy demands. Thus, the government has set a target to produce 52% of its energy through renewable sources by 2030, 70% in 2040 and 80% in 2050.

The report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Morocco's construction industry, including -

  • Morocco's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity
  • Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Morocco's construction industry
  • Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.
  • Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.
  • Understand the latest industry and market trends.
  • Formulate and validate strategy using critical and actionable insight.
  • Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.
  • Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Context
3.1 Economic Performance
3.2 Political Environment and Policy
3.3 Demographics
3.4 Risk Profile

4. Construction Outlook
4.1 All Construction

  • Outlook
  • Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

  • Outlook
  • Project analytics
  • Latest news and developments

5. Key Industry Participants
5.1 Contractors
5.2 Consultants

6. Construction Market Data

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yj1ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Report 2023: Philanthropy, Retirement Planning, and Financial Services, Growth Opportunities for Wealth Managers

Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Report 2023: Philanthropy, Retirement Planning, and Financial Services, Growth Opportunities for Wealth Managers

The "Switzerland Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report sizes...
Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

Global Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Report 2023: Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecasts to 2028 Featuring Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benx and Honda

The "Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles Market Trends and Analysis by Technology, Companies and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.