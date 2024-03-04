Morocco Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2024 and 2028: Casablanca Leads Foreign Investments as Government Support and Investments Boost Growth

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Morocco Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report delves into the dynamic Morocco data center market, revealing a projected trajectory of investments amounting to USD 51.0 million by the year 2028, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.18% over the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Morocco's Data Center Industry

The North African nation is emerging as a pivotal locus for data center ventures, combining socio-economic stability with robust power infrastructure to foster an environment conducive to substantial foreign investments, particularly centered in the economic hub of Casablanca. The upswing of renewable energy initiatives, with greater emphasis on solar, wind, and green hydrogen energy projects, positions Morocco at the forefront of sustainable data center operations, attracting eco-conscious enterprises.

With its already functional and developing undersea cable networks, upward of five in count, connectivity is significantly bolstered, feeding into the growth potential of the Morocco data center market. The increasing propensity for renewable energy use further accents the market's allure for developers.

Vendor Landscape and Investment Dynamics

A plethora of key investors such as Africa Data Centres and Gulf Data Hub spearhead the rapidly expanding colocation data center market in Morocco. The market is witnessing a siginificant transition as established companies like inwi, Maroc Telecom, and Orange Morocco enhance national connectivity.

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the Morocco data center landscape, incorporating a balance of quantitative metrics and qualitative assessments that shed light on investment opportunities across various segments.

Investment breakdown in IT, power, cooling, and construction services

Data center area and power capacity expansion across key cities

Snapshot of existing facilities versus upcoming developments

This encompassing report stands as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in the data center sector, ranging from real estate investment trusts and construction contractors to infrastructure providers and corporate entities. It offers a thorough examination of the market dynamics, including critical areas such as:

IT Infrastructure: Servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure: Power distribution units, generators, and UPS systems

Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets, and other support mechanisms

General Construction: Core and shell development, physical security, and data center infrastructure management (DCIM).

The report synthesizes information of significance to a vast audience, delivering insights that answer pivotal questions about the scale, growth rate, and drivers of the Morocco data center market. It aims to inform and guide the strategies of industry stakeholders as they navigate the evolving data center landscape in Morocco.

Market Prospects: A Look Ahead

As the Morocco data center industry escalates in magnitude and sophistication, its position within the North African region becomes increasingly strategic. With a focus on ground-breaking market analytics, the industry exhibits promising opportunities and a fertile ground for prospective growth and development through 2023-2028.

Some key investors in the Morocco data center market are Africa Data Centres, Gulf Data Hub, inwi, and N+ONE Datacenters.

In May 2022, Oracle, to encourage cloud adoption, opened its lab facility for research and development in the Casablanca region of the country. The newly opening Oracle Labs aimed to upgrade the cloud-based skills in the area.

, Oracle, to encourage cloud adoption, opened its lab facility for research and development in the region of the country. The newly opening Oracle Labs aimed to upgrade the cloud-based skills in the area. Telecom operators such as Maroc Telecom, Orange Morocco, Inwi, and others played an important role in connectivity across the country.

The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Morocco colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Morocco by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Morocco data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period. The Morocco data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Morocco

Facilities Covered (Existing): 09

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05

Coverage: 3+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Morocco

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Revenue

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

How big is the Morocco data center market?

data center market? How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Morocco ?

? What is the growth rate of the Morocco data center market?

data center market? How much MW of power capacity will be added across Morocco during 2023-2028?

during 2023-2028? What factors are driving the Morocco data center market?

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Gulf Data Hub

Inwi

N+ONE Datacenters

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Casablanca

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

