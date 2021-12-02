Morocco Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 328 Million by 2026 - Arizton

Dec 02, 2021, 12:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Morocco data center market report.
Morocco data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period 2020−2026. Morocco data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 9 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facility spread across 5 cities including Casablanca and other cities (Rabat, Marrakech, Nouaceur, and Temara).
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Morocco is a prominent Fintech hub in Africa and has witnessed significant digital transformation over the last few years. The current data center demand in Morocco is generated from BFSI & IT Services, and cloud-native organizations, along with the presence of some global players in a limited capacity.
- Companies such as N+ONE Datacenters, Maroc Telecom, inwi, Medasys, and Orange Business Services are the major revenue contributors in the Morocco colocation market.
- Adoption of advanced technology, smart city development, shift from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities, and government initiatives will drive the Morocco market in coming years.
- Casablanca is the primary data center hub in Morocco, with five third-party data centers contributing to over 70% of the existing capacity in the market. Benefits such as lower labor and land costs and increased adoption of cloud, AI, and big data are making the city an attractive investment location.
- The data protection law from The National Control Commission for the Protection of Personal Data (CNDP), that provides strict rules for data transfer outside the border of the country, is also aiding the growth of data center investments in the country.
- The average data center MW capacity per million people stands at less than 1 for Morocco which is significantly lower than the capacity per million in other regions such as Europe and the US. This poses a significant opportunity for global and local data center operators to invest in the Moroccan market.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Morocco
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 9
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
- Coverage: 5 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Morocco
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 3 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors
Morocco Data Center Market – Segmentation
- Data centers with air cooling systems in Morocco will increase the market for other mechanical infrastructure with increased investments in water treatment plants.
- Most colocation data centers are designed and operated as Tier III facilities. The market size of Tier III facilities is expected to reach more than USD 40 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.57%.
- Most of the data centers facilities in Morocco is adopting low to medium voltage switchgears as the number of data center investments is increasing in the country.
- In Morocco, most data centers are designed to cool servers using air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.
Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Segments
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Morocco Data Center Market – Dynamics
Morocco promotes foreign investments and provides support for smart city investments with its macro-economic policies and other incentives for investors. The emergence of smart city initiatives, such as the Casablanca Smart City Expo will also boost the digital economy in Morocco, leading to the development of data centers. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have also prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. For instance, inwi is one of the telecommunication providers in Morocco. It provides services to public, and business customers. The company operates four data centers across Casablanca, Nouaceur, Rabat and Marrakech within a collective area of more than 43,000 square feet.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers
- 5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment
- Increase in Digital Economy in Morocco
Morocco Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Casablanca
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Advanced Vision Morocco
- ARSMAGNA
- Arup
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
- Africa Data Centres
- Inwi
- N+ONE Datacenters
- Orange Business Services
