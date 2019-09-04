Moroch Hires Brad White As Executive Creative Director, Rounding Out Agency's Leadership Team

"With Moroch's continued efforts to lead data-driven results, it was paramount that we fill the Executive Creative Director role with someone who has experience integrating both data and creativity to develop relevant and forward-thinking work for our clients," said Matt Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Moroch. "Brad's commitment to providing data-focused strategy and his expertise in creative leadership and development for some of the most recognized brands in the U.S. make him a natural fit for Moroch. We're thrilled to welcome him on board."

White joins Moroch with more than 20 years of experience leading creative teams across traditional, digital and experiential campaigns. He most recently served as Chief Creative Officer of marketing and advertising agency Luckie & Company, with stints at TBWA and TM Advertising. As part of the agency's executive leadership team, White will oversee all creative operations for the agency, including managing creative strategies and analyzing performance data.

"I could not be more thrilled to join an agency like Moroch with a legacy of great work, integrity and a desire to push the boundaries of marketing," said White. "Alongside Moroch's renowned leadership team, I look forward to leading bold, integrated solutions that open new doors for clients and the agency."

As a Portfolio Center graduate, White understood the power of a big idea early in his career. His work has earned accolades including One Show, Communication Arts Awards, London International Awards, New York Festivals, National Addys, Content Marketing Awards, Mercury Awards and HSMAI Adrian Awards. White's extensive brand experience includes American Airlines, AT&T, Nortel Networks, Little Debbie Snacks, Texas Tourism, GlaxoSmithKline, Region's Bank, Motorola, Paramount Parks, Long John Silver's and LaQuinta Hotels, as well as many more. He received his B.A. in Advertising from the University of Kentucky.

About Moroch Partners

Moroch Partners is a leading full-service, independent marketing and communications agency based in Dallas, with presence in over 30 markets across North America. Built to ignite relationships with brands and consumers at the local level, and do it at a scale. And because of that, their talent, tools, and approach are shaped by looking at the business from the ground up. Moroch clients include McDonald's, Planet Fitness, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Altitude Trampoline Park, Disney, Sony, Universal, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Midas, among others. For further information on Moroch and its brands, please visit moroch.com.

ABOUT MOROCH HOLDINGS INC.

Formed in 2013, Moroch Holdings, Inc. is a privately held family of integrated marketing and communication companies based in Dallas, Texas with offices residing in every major market across the country. Providing strategic planning, advertising, media planning/buying, multicultural marketing, public relations, and digital and social media services for over 100 brands. Moroch Holdings proudly holds ownership interest in Moroch Partners, NEXTMedia, iNSPIRE!, Side Chops, and LimeGreen Moroch.

