Moroch Partners Selected as Media Agency for Five McDonald's Co-Ops

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moroch Partners, a Dallas-based full-service independent marketing and communications agency, is proud to announce it has been selected as the media agency of record for five McDonald's co-ops across the U.S. Given the agency's long-lasting tenure with the McDonald's brand, this is a testament to the solid partnerships that the agency has forged over the last 35-plus years on the business. Moroch will expand its media planning services to the existing local field marketing and creative strategy for the following co-ops:

California-Nevada Marketing Association

Greater Houston Operators Association

Shenandoah Valley , Richmond and Tidewater Operators Association

, and Tidewater Operators Association Illinois /Iowa Operators Association

/Iowa Operators Association MIKI Operators Association

Moroch's expertise in the multi-unit franchisee space has proven a natural fit for McDonald's. The agency offers similar services for clients including Six Flags, Planet Fitness, Midas and Massage Envy.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the McDonald's brand as we assume media services for five U.S. co-ops," said Matt Powell, Chief Executive Officer at Moroch. "We're excited to see where our growth with the brand continues to take our agency in the years to come."

Media is the strength of the Moroch agency and has played a major role in establishing the agency as an integral partner of the McDonald's business through driving demonstrable results by integrating data, insights and creativity. This proven by its success adding on additional services to the local strategy.

ABOUT MOROCH PARTNERS

Moroch Partners is a leading full-service, independent marketing and communications agency based in Dallas, with presence in over 30 markets across North America. Built to ignite relationships with brands and consumers at the local level, and do it at a scale. And because of that, their talent, tools, and approach are shaped by looking at the business from the ground up. Moroch clients include McDonald's, Planet Fitness, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Altitude Trampoline Park, Disney, Sony, Universal, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Midas, among others. For further information on Moroch and its brands, please visit moroch.com.

ABOUT MOROCH HOLDINGS INC.

Formed in 2013, Moroch Holdings, Inc. is a privately held family of integrated marketing and communication companies based in Dallas, Texas with offices residing in every major market across the country. Providing strategic planning, advertising, media planning/buying, multicultural marketing, public relations, and digital and social media services for over 100 brands. Moroch Holdings proudly holds ownership interest in Moroch Partners, NEXTMedia, iNSPIRE!, Side Chops, and LimeGreen Moroch.

