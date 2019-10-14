Morongo Selects Konami's SYNKROS to Power Enterprise-wide Casino Systems Technology

As one of the largest tribal gaming venues in the Western United States, Morongo has more than 3,200 slot games and 74 table games. Morongo is currently undergoing an expansion that will add another 800 machines and 16 tables scheduled to go live in Spring 2020. Guests across Morongo's 44-acre luxury resort can enjoy leading system-delivered conveniences, bonusing events, and customized rewards as early as January 2020.

"Every guest that enters our doors encounters a unique blend of fresh entertainment, classic comfort, and leading convenience. SYNKROS supports that vision by delivering a total gaming experience, backed by a reliable single ecosystem," said Jeff Berns, executive director of gaming operations at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

A year ago, the two companies announced the selection of SYNKROS to power the historic launch of Morongo's second venue, Casino Morongo. Next year, Morongo's flagship location—the towering 27-story Morongo Casino Resort—will also begin leveraging SYNKROS' leading-edge systems technology.

"Through our experience with the Casino Morongo launch, Konami's SYNKROS team dedicated time and attention to this project at each step along the way to make it as seamless as possible," said Berns. "The level of communication and collaboration we've shared has helped maximize outcomes and opportunities for innovation."

"Morongo has long been committed to the best quality and enjoyment for guests, which is now showcased in an entirely new way with the expansion of our latest SYNKROS technology across the resort," said Jay Bertsch, vice president of global system sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Morongo is a one-of-a-kind destination, and it has been incredible for Konami to be a part of the organization's record growth and incredible success."

