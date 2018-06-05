Morpace Inc. To Moderate Electric Vehicle Consumer Panel At TU-Automotive Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpace Senior Director of Client Services Greg Swando will moderate a consumer panel on "Beyond Early Adopters – Driving EVs Into The Main Stream" at TU-Automotive Detroit on June 7, 2018.
A diverse panel of recent buyers who are both Electric Vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) traditionalists will answer questions and speak with Swando about their acceptance and adoption of EVs.
Attendees will learn:
- Valuable insights into what makes drivers 'tick,' their likes and dislikes, how they feel about electric vehicles, and where their purchase apprehension stems from
- How the automotive industry can defeat consumer apprehensions and drive EV into the main stream
- How to debunk the common myths around EV adoption and better plan their EV adoption strategy through first-hand consumer testimonials on stage
TU-Automotive Detroit, the world's largest conference on automotive technology, will feature in-depth tracks on ADAS & autonomous vehicles, smart cities & urban mobility, connected services, data and more. To learn more, click here.
About Morpace Inc.
Morpace is a top 50 global research and consulting firm which has built a reputation as truth seekers who humanize data to connect clients with their customers. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Shanghai, Morpace has been recognized as a global leader in its field. For more information on the firm and its services, visit www.morpace.com.
