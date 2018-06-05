Morpace Inc. To Moderate Electric Vehicle Consumer Panel At TU-Automotive Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpace Senior Director of Client Services Greg Swando will moderate a consumer panel on "Beyond Early Adopters – Driving EVs Into The Main Stream" at TU-Automotive Detroit on June 7, 2018.

A diverse panel of recent buyers who are both Electric Vehicle (EV) enthusiasts and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) traditionalists will answer questions and speak with Swando about their acceptance and adoption of EVs.