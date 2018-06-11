Morpace Unveils New Mobile Solution For Fleet Professionals At Geotab Connect

Built to address today's critical trucking issues and data integration challenges, the DataDialogue|Pulse mobile app helps the fleet professional quickly extract and view actionable insights from the data they already own to better support the strategic fleet management decision-making process.

Combined with industry best practices, DataDialogue|Pulse harnesses near real-time vehicle data, which can be combined with driving event context, business operations data, and environmental data, to deliver:

Actionable, near real-time KPI reports

At-risk vehicle push notifications

Driving event contextual feedback

Predictive analytics and models

Geotab Connect 2018 will cover key fleet management industry topics and showcase the latest in technology with industry speakers, experts, and thought leaders who will share the newest trends, solutions, and real-world examples. Attendees will hear how open data and a rich ecosystem are transforming the telematics landscape, learn best practices in security, hear how telematics are benefitting smart cities and states, and how big data will change the way we manage fleets.

About Morpace Inc.

Morpace is a top 50 global research and consulting firm which has built a reputation as truth seekers who humanize data to connect clients with their customers. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Shanghai, Morpace has been recognized as a global leader in its field. For more information on the firm and its services, visit www.morpace.com.

