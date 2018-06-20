Morpace Wins The Inaugural Geotab Data Challenge - Smart Community Prize

Find parking in a preset radius based on current location, when integrated with vehicle telematics/GPS

Find parking near projected location of HOS expiration, when integrated with Electronic Logging Device (ELD)/HOS

Find parking near location most appropriate based on final destination and HOS expiration, when integrated with dispatch

Using a proprietary Parking Favorability Score for each parking area, the app concept provides the driver with:

Parking areas based on current or projected location

A ranked order of the recommended parking locations

Detailed pop-up including ranking, rating, and distance

With DataDialogue|Park, Morpace seeks to maximize lucrative driving time, increase driver retention, save fuel costs, improve driver safety, mitigate HOS and unauthorized parking violations, and minimize driving in bad areas.

The Smart Community Prize is awarded for the creation of a solution for the community that contributes to a better way of life for its citizens and visitors, using one or more datasets from Geotab's Intelligence Data.

Geotab, a world leader in IoT and telematics technology, collects over 2 billion raw data points daily from the over 1 million commercial vehicles equipped with Geotab GO devices across the globe. Leveraging the Intelligence Data found on data.geotab.com, Geotab challenged customers, partners, and the general public residing in the U.S. and Canada to be as creative as possible by putting this data to use in interesting and innovative ways. They awarded prizes in two different categories during their annual conference, Geotab Connect, held June 2018, in Toronto. All entries were judged based on creativity, feasibility, and impact.

About Morpace Inc.

Morpace is a top 50 global research and consulting firm which has built a reputation as truth seekers who humanize data to connect clients with their customers. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles, London and Shanghai, Morpace has been recognized as a global leader in its field. For more information on the firm and its services, visit www.morpace.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

