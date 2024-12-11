Morph Launches Venture Capital Collective to Drive Innovation for Top Consumer dApps

The initiative will connect top venture capitalists with promising consumer blockchain projects to fuel growth within the Morph ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morph , the global consumer layer for driving blockchain adoption for the mass markets, today announced the launch of the Morph Venture Capital Collective, a network of top-tier venture capital firms that will be operating in collaboration with Morph to support and invest in promising blockchain projects.

This network will provide blockchain projects building in the Morph ecosystem with increased visibility to potential investors through a network of reputable venture capital firms that includes Pantera Capital, Spartan Group, Foresight Ventures, MEXC Ventures, Social Graph Ventures, Rockaway, Levitate Labs, Every Realm, Bloccelerate, MH Ventures, Laser Digital, Paperclip Partners, Public Works, and Borderless Capital. Projects will be given the opportunity to secure funding and strategic partnerships, receiving guidance and mentorship from experienced venture capitalists.

"The Morph VC Collective ensures that consumer blockchain projects are provided with a comprehensive support system that encourages sustainable growth from development to market access," said Cecilia Hsueh, CEO and Co-Founder of Morph. "By bridging blockchain innovators with top-tier VCs, we're facilitating the growth of cutting-edge technologies within the Morph ecosystem and pushing blockchain adoption closer to the mainstream."

The Morph Venture Capital Collective will operate in tandem with the Centralized Exchange Coalition and additional Builder Programs for comprehensive support through all stages of growth, offering a collaborative approach to identifying and nurturing promising projects through early exposure to innovative ideas. The diverse network of venture capital firms will have access to a curated pipeline of high-potential blockchain projects that are vetted, approved and ranked based upon technical feasibility, to team composition, project potential, total addressable market, novelty, execution plan, development stage, scalability, and more.

Azeem Khan, COO and Co-Founder of Morph, said, "Raising venture capital is hard. It's even harder when you decentralize the geographies of where the builders come from, which is what we did when Web3 took off. In the past, my work helped distribute tens of millions of dollars to thousands of projects in the Ethereum ecosystem. I've spoken with builders who raised $200 in grants and founders with multi-billion dollar token market caps. Each of them said they wished ecosystems gave real support past grants. Morph's Venture Capital Collective is a response to that call. We're here for you each step of the way."

Consumer blockchain projects can apply for the program by visiting www.morphl2.io for more information on eligibility criteria and the application process.

About Morph

Morph is a fully permissionless EVM L2 that uses a combination of optimistic and zero knowledge rollup technology to enable limitless possibilities in entertainment, social, lifestyle and loyalty. Morph is the first Layer 2 on Ethereum to launch with a decentralized sequencer, aligning it with several core principles of web3—decentralization, censorship resistance, and security. The blockchain was built with mainstream audiences like gamers and social media users in mind, making it a user-friendly option for developers who require a chain to build these types of apps. Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is an original investor in Morph that will continue to play a role amongst the other investors in shaping the Morph ecosystem.

Morph's founders bring unique backgrounds and perspectives to the company. Cecilia Hsueh, Morph's Co-Founder and CEO, previously founded Phemex, a top global crypto derivatives exchange. Azeem Khan, Co-Founder and COO, was formerly Head of Impact at Gitcoin, where he helped lead one of the most notable grant programs in the space. Together they launched Morph to empower people who have historically been excluded by the traditional financial system.

