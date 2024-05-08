6079 and Morpheus Partner on Proof of Inference AI Standard

SEATTLE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 6079, an upcoming standard for trustless artificial intelligence (AI) services and an emerging leader in the independent AI movement, announced today that it will integrate with open-source smart agent network Morpheus.

6079 "Free Think" Movement

Morpheus is an open-source network building decentralized AI smart agents developed by over 200 open source contributors. The project reached an unprecedented $350 million+ in staked ETH committed by over 5,000 individuals to its innovative Capital Contract within days of launch, all through word of mouth. Pioneering a new model for a Fair Launch, Morpheus introduced the MOR20 standard for incentivizing Code, Capital, Compute, and Community contributions to projects.

6079 emerged from stealth in April with a new Proof of Inference standard. It has already reached millions of impressions and over 50,000 signups for its "Free Think" revolution to put the power of AI in the hands of the people.

"Proof of Inference has a crucial part to play in the development of private, permissionless AI," said Morpheus contributor David Johnston. "I'm excited to see 6079 launch its protocol alongside the Morpheus community."

6079 is on track to release its Proof of Inference Protocol (PoIP) later this year. The 6079 protocol will operate as a verification layer between GPU networks and AI applications such as large-language model chatbots, similar to how a captcha system works for websites. 6079 will activate the community to help "Secure the Network" through gamified interactions that incentivize good actors and punish bad ones.

"As many have already theorized, AI by itself may be the last human invention," protested 6079 lead contributor Mike Anderson at last month's launch event for 6079 in New York. "From here on out we are collaborating with AI to build our future. Right now there are five entities that want to control all of AI: Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Nvidia and the Chinese government."

Anderson, a prominent leader in AI tech solutions who helped ignite the movement, has been quietly building toward this moment for 15 years. Anderson's comments were captured in a video that soon went viral on Twitter and quickly sparked an important and timely dialogue amongst the tech community, including anonymous engineers who are working on AI behind closed doors at the biggest technology companies in the world.

Joining Anderson in the movement is co-contributor Jesse Bryan, who founded Seattle-based creative agency Belief and employs ancient storytelling techniques to clarify cutting-edge technology, empowering those previously excluded to engage actively in the evolving economy. Together, they are leading the charge to reclaim the future of AI and safeguard freedom of thought for generations to come.

Fundamentally, the 6079 movement is not just a call to action; it's a declaration of independence from the constraints of centralized control.

The 6079 movement calls for an AI future that:

Respects the dignity and agency of every individual.

Upholds the unhindered pursuit of knowledge and ideas.

Creates a world where the human mind flourishes without constraint.

The fight for our minds starts now.

Central to the 6079 ethos is the belief that AI should enable humanity to think freely without limits. By creating an open and distributed protocol for AI inference, 6079 seeks to democratize access to technology and ensure a more equitable digital future for all.

"We are at a crossroads in the evolution of AI," says Bryan. "The choices we make today will shape the world of tomorrow. With the 6079 movement, we are not just advocating for change; we are driving it."

Read the full 6079 whitepaper on the Proof of Inference Protocol here.

For more information and to join the revolution, visit 6079.ai.

For more on Morpheus visit Mor.org.

About 6079:

The 6079 Protocol represents a transformative approach to decentralized AI by establishing a secure, scalable, and ethical framework for AI computation across a global network. At its core, the Proof of Inference Protocol (PoIP) ensures that AI operations are verified and trustworthy, leveraging blockchain technology to maintain integrity and reliability of AI outputs. Dedicated to fostering an open and accessible AI ecosystem, the 6079 Protocol aims to democratize AI technology, making it available to developers and organizations worldwide, while promoting transparency and collaboration within the community.

About Morpheus:

Morpheus is a decentralized network for powering open-source smart agents through incentivized contributions across four categories: Compute, Code, Capital, and Community. The community has created a new, equitable funding model through its MOR20 "Fair Launch" standard.

Media Contacts:

The Untold

Chelsey Northern, Cory Councill, Elana Rose

[email protected]

SOURCE 6079