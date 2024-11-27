Morpheus Space Nominated for the Gründerszene Award in Deep Tech & AI

DRESDEN, Germany, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a leading innovator in advanced propulsion systems for satellites, is honored to announce its nomination for the Gründerszene Award in the Deep Tech & AI category. This prestigious recognition places Morpheus Space among the top five startups revolutionizing the tech industry in Germany.

The Gründerszene Awards are an annual celebration of outstanding startups in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), honoring their impact, innovation, and growth. Presented by the Gründerszene community—a leading online platform for startup news and insights—the awards highlight companies that are making significant strides in their respective fields.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gründerszene for our work in making in-space mobility safe and simple," said Daniel Bock, CEO & Co-Founder of Morpheus Space. "As space and our orbits become increasingly congested, contested, and competitive, our mission to prevent the proliferation of space debris, help craft avoid collisions and enable reliable satellite operations becomes ever more urgent and necessary. This nomination underscores our commitment to protecting the space environment and ensuring that critical infrastructure in space remains accessible for future generations."

Morpheus Space has been at the forefront of developing innovative space mobility solutions that enable satellites and constellations to maneuver efficiently in orbit. Earlier this year, the company launched its second-generation electric propulsion system, the GO-2, and opened its new "Reloaded" mass production facility in Dresden. These advancements significantly increase the availability of the GO-2 to meet the growing demand in the satellite industry.

To further the vision of a sustainable space future, Daniel Bock signed the ESA Zero Debris Charter on behalf of Morpheus Space at the International Astronautical Congress last month. This commitment highlights Morpheus Space's growing commitment to protect our space environment while advancing the industry.

The event celebrates the most innovative and influential figures in the startup ecosystem. The winners of this year's Gründerszene Awards will be announced at a gala event on December 3rd in Berlin.

Previous winners of the Gründerszene Award include notable startups like Wingcopter and Enpal, highlighting the award's role in recognizing companies that are making significant impacts in their industries.

About Morpheus Space:

Founded in 2018, Morpheus Space's ascent from an R&D-focused endeavor to a pioneering commercial force is nothing short of revolutionary. Guided by visionary principles, the company's accomplishments include propulsion system tests on nanosatellites, successful collision avoidance maneuvers in space, and a plethora of software innovations in space mobility. These achievements underscore Morpheus Space's commitment to pushing boundaries and defying norms in pursuit of a safer, and more accessible space future.

