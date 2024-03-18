Morpheus Space Releases its Second-Generation Propulsion System With Enhanced Mobility Capabilities, The GO-2

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a leading provider of in-space mobility products, has unveiled its second-generation electric propulsion system, the GO-2. Designed for mass production across the New Space industry, GO-2 is reliable and easy-to-use, and serves as a building block to addressing larger satellites and broader market needs.

"This self-contained, plug and play, electric propulsion system is one of the most capable, efficient, and innovative products for mobility in space," says Morpheus Space CEO Daniel Bock. "The industry is transitioning from large, costly satellites to proliferated networks of smaller, more affordable ones. These constellations, traditionally planned and deployed years in advance, lack flexibility to adapt to changing needs. Our team worked tirelessly to apply the lessons learned from previous iterations, surpassing even our own expectations in creating a reliable and capable propulsion system for a wide range of companies and their missions."

As announced by Morpheus CEO Daniel Bock during media interviews with CNBC: Manifest Space and The Debrief, GO-2 allows greater accessibility in the New Space industry by offering a high efficiency, modular and reliable propulsion under a competitive pricing model to lower the barrier of entry for companies needing in-space mobility solutions. Compatible with Morpheus' Journey software, announced this past November at the Space Tech Expo conference in Bremen, Germany, GO-2 can support 6U to 250kg satellites, allowing New Space companies to launch into orbit faster with more safety and reliability.

"With GO-2 and Journey, Morpheus has delivered two back-to-back marquee products to the New Space sector," says Morpheus Space President Kevin Lausten. "Both offerings reinforce Morpheus' position as a leading player across in-space mobility. We will have even more capabilities rolling out soon which will further enhance the value of GO-2."

About Morpheus Space:

Founded in 2018, Morpheus Space's ascent from an R&D-focused endeavor to a pioneering commercial force is nothing short of revolutionary. Guided by visionary principles, the company's accomplishments include propulsion system tests on nanosatellites, successful collision avoidance maneuvers in space, and plethora of software innovation in space mobility. These achievements underscore Morpheus Space's commitment to pushing boundaries and defying norms in pursuit of a safer, and more accessible space future.

