Morpheus Space Secures a $15 Million Strategic Investment to Accelerate Mass-Production Expansion

DRESDEN, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space, a leading innovator and manufacturer of advanced electric propulsion systems for in-space mobility, today announced a new strategic investment by Alpine Space Ventures and the European Investment Fund, with continued support from Lavrock Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, Pallas Ventures, Vsquared Ventures, as well as other new and existing investors, to fuel the company's next phase of growth and innovation.

Morpheus Space will deploy the funding to expand its mass-production capabilities and team, advancing the development of its next-generation mobility products. The enhanced production capacity at its Reloaded Facility in Dresden will further enable the company to support its customer base with reliable, rapidly deployable propulsion systems for large-scale satellite constellations.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Alpine Space Ventures and work with the European Investment Fund, alongside support from existing investors, as we scale to meet accelerating global demand," said Kevin Lausten, CEO of Morpheus Space. "This investment enables us to industrialize our GO-2 electric propulsion systems and deliver at a pace and efficiency that matches the growth of the space economy, while continuing to advance the technology that defines our leadership in the market."

"The space industry is at a crossroads. Growing orbital congestion and the race for dominance in orbit are making maneuverability a strategic necessity. What's needed now are scalable, cost-efficient propulsion systems designed for dynamic space operations. Morpheus Space is uniquely positioned to meet this demand and solve one of the sector's most urgent bottlenecks." – Bulent Altan, Alpine Space Ventures.

Morpheus is building the manufacturing depth and technical capability required to support the next generation of space missions. This investment will accelerate production scale and product development as the company continues to expand its support for commercial and government customers worldwide.

About Morpheus Space

Morpheus Space is a leading provider of electric propulsion systems enabling agile and resilient satellite operations in today's congested, contested, and competitive space environment. The company delivers space-proven, scalable propulsion from its development and production facilities in Dresden, Germany, with additional operations in El Segundo, California.

