Morpheus Space Unveils Enhanced Ground Station and Target Analytics in JOURNEY

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morpheus Space is proud to introduce a significant update to its JOURNEY platform, designed to enhance users' analysis around ground station contacts and target collects, not only for individual satellites but also for entire constellations. The Ground Station & Target Analytics feature offers comprehensive insights into mission performance, enabling users to monitor satellite visibility, data transmission, and coverage with greater precision.

"The latest updates to JOURNEY are not just about enhancing technical capabilities—they're about driving real value for our users. By providing deeper insights into ground station and target data, we enable satellite operators to make better-informed decisions, which ultimately leads to reduced operational risks, cost savings, and improved mission performance. These advancements empower our customers to maximize the return on their missions, setting them up for success in increasingly complex environments," said Kevin Lausten, President of Morpheus Space.

With these new metrics, users can make more informed decisions by analyzing ground station connection and target collection windows, communication gaps, and data transfer rates. This update empowers users to refine their mission strategies with improved accuracy and efficiency, ensuring optimal performance for every mission.

JOURNEY's latest ground station and target features bring a new level of precision and insight to mission planning through seamless integration with Advanced Mission Design (AMD). This update introduces new per-event metrics, which provides a detailed breakdown of each ground station contact and target collection event. Users now have access to comprehensive metrics like look angle, look direction, pass direction, pass number, and data volume, offering valuable insights into satellite visibility and data transmission.

Further supplementing the update, per-ground asset and aggregate metrics provide users with a robust set of analytics. These metrics include total data volume, pass durations, gap times, and revisit rates, and are available across individual targets, ground stations, satellites, and entire constellations. Combined with statistical tools like histograms for gap times and pass durations, users can identify trends across contacts and collections, providing a clearer understanding of mission performance.

The central goal of this update is to enable users to understand and optimize metrics around ground station contacts and target collects. With this release, users now have easy access to the key data needed to evaluate ground stations and target passes.

The Morpheus team has continually focused on ensuring JOURNEY meets the evolving needs of satellite operators and mission planners. Earlier this year, the platform's launch of Constellation Designer empowered users to efficiently plan and optimize entire satellite constellations, balancing mission constraints with key performance metrics like revisit rate and gap time efficiency. Constellation Designer offers a versatile set of tools, including three geometric designs for seamless global coverage and a multi-objective optimized constellation designer for optimal target coverage, further enhancing the platform's value for mission planners.

In 2018, Morpheus Space emerged from a bold R&D initiative, pioneering electric propulsion systems designed to enable precise maneuvering across the entire lifespan of SmallSats. Today, Morpheus Space is a leading innovator in new-space solutions, providing scalable satellite mobility solutions for the evolving demands of space missions.

JOURNEY is Morpheus Space's mission design platform, designed to streamline and automate complex satellite mission design. It includes Preliminary Mission Design (PMD), which allows users to quickly simulate and match subsystems like propulsion, ADCS, power, and communications based on high-level mission inputs. Advanced Mission Design (AMD) enables high-fidelity simulations for a single satellite or across a constellation, providing detailed insights into areas such as orbital, subsystem, and ground asset analysis. These tools enable users to easily refine their missions through all stages of the mission design lifecycle.

