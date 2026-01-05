MorpheusTEK introduces its first All Solid-State LiDAR and a new partnership with SINTRONES technology, a global innovator in rugged industrial and edge AI computing solutions.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MorpheusTEK (www.morpheustek.com), a leading distributor of robotic LiDAR perception sensors in North America, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with SINTRONES Technology, global innovator in rugged industrial and edge AI computing solutions.

MorpheusTEK's partnership with SINTRONES Technology will enable customers access to modular, certified computing platforms that power real-time decision-making at the edge. Its product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across transportation, industrial automation, robotics, defense, and healthcare, where high reliability, AI acceleration, and environmental durability are non-negotiable. Phil Hennessy, CEO and Founder of MorpheusTEK, commented on the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with SINTRONES and offer their exceptional computing platforms. This collaboration allows us to provide a robust edge compute device for a diverse set of verticals".

MorpheusTEK is also pleased to announce the launch of their first solid-state LiDAR, the VSS-50 model. The VSS-50 All-Solid-State LiDAR delivers high-performance 3D perception in a compact, rugged design. Featuring a 120° × 50° field of view, 540,000 points per second, and an IP67-rated all-metal housing, it provides reliable, high-definition point cloud data in demanding environments. With detection of 10% reflectivity targets at 30 m, a maximum range over 50 m, and resistance to 100,000 lux ambient light, the VSS-50 enables accurate long-range sensing across diverse applications. "The VSS-50 is a next generation high resolution LiDAR that provides unparalleled performance in a robust package." Phil Hennessy, CEO and founder of MorpheusTEK.

Where to find MorpheusTEK/Great Star Industrial USA at CES 2026

Event: CES 2026

CES 2026 Dates: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall — Booth #9554

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://exhibitors.ces.tech/8_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=9554

About MorpheusTEK

MorpheusTEK is a leading distributor of cutting-edge robotic LiDAR perception sensors, offering an extensive range of solutions for mobile robotics and arm robotics applications. With a focus on providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, MorpheusTEK has quickly become a trusted partner for businesses and industries worldwide. For more information, visit www.morpheustek.com.

About SINTRONES

Founded in 2009, SINTRONES Technology (TWSE 6680) is a global innovator in rugged industrial and edge AI computing solutions. Driven by a commitment to enabling safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility and industrial operations, SINTRONES delivers modular, certified computing platforms that power real-time decision-making at the edge. Its product portfolio supports mission-critical applications across transportation, industrial automation, defense, and healthcare, where high reliability, AI acceleration, and environmental durability are non-negotiable.

For media inquiries, please contact: Gregg Young, Director of Marketing / (302) 789-0421 / [email protected]

