Morpho Hotels and Resorts debuts in USA, acquires Hotel Rodeway Inn, Nebraska

Rodeway Inn Holdrege, Nebraska, a Choice Gold Award winner for 2020 and 2021, is a 40 keys Choice Hotel with an indoor whirlpool, indoor temperature control swimming pool, gymnasium, spacious meeting venue, video game arcade and a business centre. The property is advantageously located at 420 Broadway Street on Highway 6 and 34, about 18 miles south of Interstate 80, making it an ideal destination for travelers.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dipinder Benjamin, Founder & CEO, Morpho Hotels and Resorts quotes, "We intend to build an intimate chain of world-class 'smart' hotels that leverage Asian roots of empathetic service with a razor sharp focus on yield management and profit optimization. Customized Technology is our greatest tool in this ambition. Our expansion plans continue to be robust through multiple routes of investments, management contracts and branding of mid-market hotels across GCC, Indian Ocean and Europe."

Upjeet Singh Sahota, Director of Operational Excellence and Business Development, India and Overseas further adds, "Our aim through this acquisition with 100% equity is to take Morpho Hotels and Resorts to the next stage of hotel development and ownership, particularly in newer markets outside India. We will also augment our endeavors with managed hotels in USA and other strategic International markets. Our focus is to build confidence with prospective owners and partners to achieve success together."

Currently, Morpho Hotels and Resorts manages properties in Goa, Coorg and Bokaro with more hotels under development in Kasauli and Darjeeling. Moreover, Morpho Hotels and Resorts has developed a wholesome pipeline of hotels coming up in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Nalanda, Kochi, Manali, Bangalore and Lucknow alongside Dubai, Kathmandu and Barcelona.

