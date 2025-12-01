Morphocell Technologies Completes US$50 Million Series A Financing

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Morphocell Technologies Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation tissue therapeutics for organ replacement, today announced the completion of its US$50 million Series A financing following a US$10 million add-on led by Investissement Québec, the province's leading economic development corporation, and CDP Venture Capital, part of Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) group.

This financing extension builds upon the US$40 million Series A round closed in February 2024, which was led by Genson Capital, and marks an important milestone in Morphocell's journey to transform the treatment of liver disease. The participation of two major institutional investors, both with long-term, mission-driven mandates, further strengthens the company's foundation for growth, extending its operational runway to over three years.

"Since our initial Series A close, Morphocell has delivered remarkable progress across development, manufacturing and team expansion. The decision by Investissement Québec to deepen its commitment and by CDP Venture Capital to join our syndicate represents a powerful vote of confidence in our vision and execution. Their support further validates the global impact potential of our tissue-engineered therapies and strengthens our capacity to create transformative solutions to patients living with liver disease," said Dr. Massimiliano Paganelli, CEO and co-founder of Morphocell Technologies.

Following the initial Series A close, Morphocell has grown to a team of 44 employees across its headquarters in the Greater Montréal Area and offices in Cambridge (Boston) and Toronto. The company's vertically integrated operations span discovery, cell manufacturing, and preclinical development, reflecting its commitment to excellence in the regenerative medicine space.

A Strengthened Global Investor Syndicate

"Building on the first support from Impulsion PME in 2024, we are proud to continue our business relationship with Morphocell by reinvesting in its development through the new Fonds Impulsion and our own funds," said Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "The growing life-sciences industry is providing a global showcase for Québec talent and expertise and paving the way for the emergence of innovative solutions to multiple health challenges. Investissement Québec is delighted to help Morphocell achieve its ambitions."

"We are particularly proud to be part of Morphocell's journey, as it is a great example of how Italian world-class talent can innovate and drive impact on a global level." said Alessandro Scortecci, Chief Direct Investments of CDP Venture Capital. "This marks our first investment in a Canadian biotech, a decision driven by our commitment to connect Italy with global innovation ecosystems. Our investment enables the establishment of Morphocell's first European subsidiary, in Italy, which will build on the Country's great talent, research capabilities, and industrial excellence, to strengthen the company's global role in regenerative medicine."

A Platform for the Future

With its Series A round now complete at US$50 million, Morphocell Technologies stands among the most well-funded private regenerative medicine companies in Canada. The financing strengthens Morphocell's ability to:

Advance its lead program, ReLiver ® , toward clinical proof-of-concept;

, toward clinical proof-of-concept; Expand its manufacturing capacity and team of world-leading experts;

Deepen its global collaborations and lay the foundation for future financing rounds.

Building on its strong presence in Québec and North America, Morphocell will now establish its first European subsidiary in Italy, a move that reflects the company's Italian-founded roots and its commitment to contributing to Italy's dynamic biotechnology sector. This expansion will serve as a strategic entry point into Europe, enabling Morphocell to build partnerships, access world-class talent and research infrastructure, and reinforce its position as a global leader in regenerative medicine.

"Morphocell's goal has always been clear, to create revolutionary cell-based organ replacement therapies that cure patients," added Dr. Paganelli. "This additional funding reinforces our shared conviction, with our investors, our partners, and our team, that we are building the future of regenerative medicine right here in Québec."

"Our government is proud to support Morphocell Technologies in its growth. We want to help stimulate innovation in Quebec, which will play a decisive role in the evolution of modern medicine, particularly in regenerative medicine. This commitment is part of our desire to build a solid, dynamic, and forward-looking ecosystem where our companies can develop promising solutions for the health of tomorrow," said Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy.

About Morphocell Technologies

Morphocell Technologies is a Montreal-based regenerative medicine company developing stem cell–derived tissue and organ replacement therapies. Its proprietary iPSC-derived platform supports a broad pipeline of tissue-engineered solutions targeting severe organ dysfunctions, with liver disease as its first focus. Founded in 2018, Morphocell combines scientific excellence, clinical expertise, and cutting-edge manufacturing to bring next-generation regenerative therapies to patients worldwide.

