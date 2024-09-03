Morphy Richards Announces the World's First Ductless Portable Air Conditioner

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphy Richards, a leading innovator and trusted name in home appliances, proudly announces the launch of the world's first ductless portable air conditioner. Engineered with the revolutionary Cooling Max Technology, Morphy Richards ductless portable AC delivers powerful, long-distance cooling without the need for traditional ducts, an unmatched solution in the air conditioning market.

Revolutionary Cooling MAX Technology

Morphy Richards ductless portable AC introduces a revolutionary approach to spot cooling, setting itself apart from conventional systems that require complex installations and bulky ductwork. At its core is Morphy Richards' Cooling Max Technology. By employing a cooling principle and an innovative internal structure, this air conditioner optimizes cooling efficiency while enabling exhaust temperatures to align with ambient temperatures. This is why is the ideal solution for those looking to make the transition to ductless cooling. It is capable of reducing temperature and increasing the strength of the cool air at a distance of 2 meters. Moreover, its distinctive dual-layer oscillation design enables 360° airflow circulation, covering a larger area.

Breakthrough in Spot-to-Spot & Long-Distance Cooling

Morphy Richards ductless portable AC stands out with its advanced airflow structure that offers robust, concentrated cooling that targets specific areas and reaches long distances. The dual swing mechanism, which moves airflow both vertically and horizontally 50° angle in each direction, creates a comprehensive 360° cooling effect. It provides consistent, powerful cooling across vast spaces. This dual-layer swing system is particularly beneficial in shared spaces for multiple people.

Exclusive Bullet-Inspired Aesthetic for Bullet-Fast Cooling

Morphy Richards ductless portable AC features a distinctive bullet-inspired design with modern technological aesthetics and advanced functionality. The streamlined shape represents a sophisticated integration of engineering principles, which makes the unit as effective as it is visually striking. The aerodynamic contour enhances airflow dynamics, reducing drag and noise while maximizing cooling efficiency. Its innovative design also improves overall stability for precise air direction control.

User-Friendly, Energy-Efficient, and Highly Portable

Designed with portability and convenience, Morphy Richards ductless portable AC can quickly move around your home. Its lightweight structure and built-in swivel casters make it easy to transport, providing cooling wherever you need it — whether in the living room during the day or the bedroom at night. With intuitive controls or via a smartphone appusers can manage their comfort with ease. As the world's first A-Class energy-efficient portable air conditioning unit, it balances robust performance with eco-friendly operation, ensuring cost-effective cooling without compromising performance.

For decades, Morphy Richards has been synonymous with quality and innovation in home appliances. The launch of the world's first ductless portable air conditioner reaffirms the brand's dedication to advancing home comfort technology. By blending state-of-the-art design, innovative airflow mechanics, and features centered on user needs, Morphy Richards continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home cooling solutions. For more details: https://signup.morphyrichards.com/

About Morphy Richards

Founded in the UK in 1936, Morphy Richards is renowned for its innovative and stylish small home appliances. Crafted by seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies with smart ideas, Morphy Richards' innovative small appliances deliver heartwarming and delightful product experiences to countless households across more than 30 countries.

PR Contact: Aimee Gong

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Richards