Morphy's Issues Call to Arms with Powerful Dec. 15-18 Auction Series Featuring Field & Range Firearms, Edged Weapons, Militaria

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A high-caliber lineup of arms and militaria awaits bidders December 15-18 at Morphy Auctions' spacious gallery in Lancaster County, Pa. The exciting four-day auction series will open with a Tuesday, December 15 session featuring 500+ select lots of edged weapons, armor and militaria. The December 16, 17 and 18 Field & Range Firearms sessions are loaded with antique and modern rifles, shotguns, handguns, accessories and rare ammunition. In addition to attending in person, bidders may take part remotely by phone or live online through Morphy Live; or by leaving a confidential absentee bid prior to the auction.

Extremely rare and important Beardslee Magneto-Electric Military Telegraph, Civil War, adopted by founder and Chief of US Signal Corps for use by Union Army. One of two known examples in private hands (three others are in museum collections). Estimate $35,000-$100,000 Cased Pietro Beretta (Italy) Model S04 Premium single-barrel 12-gauge trap shotgun, 1980s, pistol grip cap with Monaco and Montreal Olympic markings commemorating Beretta wins at these events. Estimate $6,000-$10,000

Unique and historically important, two Civil War highlights offered on Day 1 pertain to the Union Army's prescient use of telegraphic communications on the battlefield. An extremely rare Beardslee Magneto-Electric Military Telegraph was adopted by Lieutenant Colonel Albert J. Myer, founder and Chief of the US Signal Corps, specifically for field use because of its mobility and technology. Powered by hand-turned magnetos, the unit did not require batteries and was quite advanced for its time. One of two known examples in private hands, Morphy's consignment is estimated at $35,000-$100,000.

The second Civil War highlight is a cased sword presented in May 1862 to Colonel Edward S. Sanford, US Military Supervisor of the Telegraph. Prior to his military appointment by President Lincoln, Sanford was president of the American Telegraph Company. His fine Model 1850 Staff and Field Officer's presentation sword is etched with mottos and views of federal symbols and is extensively inscribed. Complete with scabbard, it is estimated at $25,000-$75,000.

Among the finest of the sale's 72 edged weapons is a 1929-1931 Scagel recurved hunting knife with a crown stag pommel, double-stamped kris and additional stamp reading W. SCAGEL/HANDMADE. It has a hand-tooled leather sheath with a HEISER/DENVER button and was originally retailed by Abercrombie & Fitch. Estimate: $8,000-$15,000.

Antique to modern field and range firearms dominate the December 16, 17 and 18 sessions. A top prize in the antique rifle category is a relief-carved flintlock Kentucky-style rifle attributed to John Graeff, a Lancaster, Pa., gunsmith who was active during and shortly after the Revolutionary War. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.

A robustly crafted "Diana Grade" superposed over/under 20-bore shotgun made in Belgium for Browning Arms Co., in 1968, is engraved with images of ducks and pheasants and signed by the engraver. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

Those in the market for a top-notch shotgun need look no farther than a cased Pietro Beretta Model S04 Premium single-barrel 12-gauge made in the 1980s in Brescia, Italy. The pistol grip cap displays Monaco and Montreal Olympic markings that commemorate Beretta wins at these events. Estimate: $6,000-$10,000.

580 +antique and modern revolvers and other handguns will be auctioned. A boxed Colt Python 2nd-year-production double-action .357 Magnum with the unusual serial number "1300" is from Colt's desirable 1956 "snake gun" series. Following its purchase, it was stored away for the next 66 years. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000.

Providing they arrived on horseback, some lucky bidder may choose to depart the auction in the unmistakable high style of Edward H. Bohlin, Hollywood's saddler to the stars. A Bohlin parade saddle, bridle and breast collar made in 1936 for Western film actor Mickey Eissa has 500+ hand-cut, hand-engraved silver pieces weighing a hefty 200 ounces. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000.

