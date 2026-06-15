Morphy's July 15-16 Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising Auction Is Loaded With Nearly 1,300 Lots Of Rare And Desirable Collectibles

Featured: 1940s Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with seaplane graphics; 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead motorcycle; 1947 Indian Chief Model 347B bike; rare petroliana signs

DENVER, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An exceptionally clean example of a 1940s Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with seaplane graphics; two rare and desirable vintage motorcycles – a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead and a 1947 Indian Chief Model 347B; and highly collectible vintage signs for OK Used Cars, Mohawk Gasoline, Sinclair Aircraft, Ford and others will come up for bid Wednesday and Thursday, July 15 and 16, at Morphy's Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction.

1940s Harbor Petroleum Products Co porcelain sign 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead motorcycle

The auction is loaded with nearly 1,300 lots of motoring-related signage and service station items certain to please even the most discerning collectors. The event will be held live at Morphy's Pennsylvania gallery, with all forms of remote bidding available, including live via the internet through Morphy Live. Many of the higher-estimate lots will be offered on Day 1, the July 15 session.

Tops among them is the circa-1940s Harbor Petroleum Products Co (Los Angeles) porcelain sign with seaplane graphics. The sign, measuring 39 inches by 35 inches, is graded 9.0 by AGS, the premier authentication and grading service for antique advertising. It shows full color and gloss throughout, with no noticeable chipping in the inner or outer fields. This sign is a true icon of early California petroleum history. The estimate is $40,000-$80,000.

The 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead was a legendary motorcycle famous for establishing Harley's OHV V-twin legacy. The '39 model year is prized by collectors because, with this model, Harley-Davidson successfully resolved its early oiling issues that plagued earlier models. The 61 cubic inch (1000cc) engine could achieve speeds to 100 mph. This is an older restoration. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

The 1947 Indian Chief Model 347B was Indian's iconic heavy weight "big twin" motorcycle, famed for its sweeping skirted fenders. It was a larger, more powerful bike than the smaller Scout. This is believed to be an older professional light restoration, possibly an original paint with very minimal touch-up. It's graded 8.75+ for condition and is Deluxe Jet Black in color. It has been very well-maintained and is in above-average condition for its age. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

A complete OK Used Cars double-sided porcelain neon sign with bullnose edge attachments, graded 9.0+, is mounted on the original metal can. The sign, impressive at 60 inches by 44 inches by 21 inches and securely housed in a shipping crate, is in incredibly clean and all-original condition, with outstanding color and gloss throughout. Each bullnose is also in outstanding condition, showing just light edge wear with light mounting hole wear. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

An antique, circa-1910s Mohawk Gasoline "Down Feathered" painted wood delivery panel wooden sign is an extremely rare piece of Bakersfield, California and Mohawk history. Until recently the only known examples of Mohawk "Down Feathered" advertising pieces were the 30-inch porcelain sign and the 16-inch porcelain paddle sign. This piece was recently discovered in San Francisco. It's 75½ inches long by 13¼ inches tall and shows beautiful age and patina. Estimate: $15,000-$30,000

The July 15-16 Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction will be held live at Morphy's gallery, 2000 N. Reading Rd., Denver, PA 17517, starting at 9am Eastern Time both days. All forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone and live via the Internet through Morphy Live. For questions pertaining to any item in the auction, to reserve a phone line, or to discuss consigning to a future Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction at Morphy's, call 877-968-8880, email [email protected]. Visit Morphy's online at www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions