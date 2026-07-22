Morphy July 15-16 Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising Auction Tallies A Robust $1.6M

Highlights: 1940s Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with seaplane graphics, $54,120; 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead motorcycle, $40,590; 1930s Ford porcelain neon sign, $31,200

DENVER, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A clean 1940s Harbor Petroleum Products porcelain sign with seaplane graphics glided to $54,120; a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead motorcycle roared off for $40,590; and a 1930s Ford double-sided porcelain neon sign with bullnose attachments brought $31,200 at Morphy's Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction held July 15-16.

Circa-1940s Harbor Petroleum Products Co (Los Angeles) porcelain sign with seaplane graphics. Size: 39in x 35in. Graded 9.0 by AGS. Sold for $54,120 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead, a legendary motorcycle famous for establishing Harley's OHV V-twin legacy, prized by collectors, able to achieve speeds up to 100 mph. Sold for $40,590

The sale was loaded with nearly 1,300 lots of motoring-related signage and service station items designed to please even the most discerning collectors. Bidders responded with great enthusiasm, as reflected in the sale's overall gross of more than $1.6 million (including the buyer's premium). The event was held live at Morphy's flagship Pennsylvania gallery, with all forms of remote bidding available.

The circa-1940s Harbor Petroleum Products Co (Los Angeles) porcelain sign with seaplane graphics, 39 inches by 35 inches, was graded 9.0 by AGS, the premier authentication and grading service for antique advertising. It exhibited full color and gloss throughout, with great display power as an icon of early California petroleum history. The selling price of $54,120 was within its presale estimate range.

The 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Knucklehead was a legendary motorcycle famous for establishing Harley's OHV V-twin legacy. The '39 model year is prized by collectors, in part because the 61 cubic inch (1000cc) engine could achieve speeds of 100 mph. This was an older restoration. The bike was mostly original, with chrome accents added later. The $40,590 final sale price was within estimate.

The complete 1930s Ford double-sided porcelain neon sign with bullnose attachments was clean, with each side exhibiting outstanding color and gloss. The lettering was also in excellent condition on each side and lit up beautifully in bright neon. The 101-inch-wide sign was graded well at 8.75+ out of 10 for condition, and the $31,200 selling price topped the $30,000 high estimate.

Bidders were willing to look past the heavy dirt and rust staining, field chipping and wear on an as-found, circa-1930s Richlube Motor Oil double-sided porcelain sign. The sign, with original ring and base, was large at 63 inches by 27½ inches by 22 inches. It came into the sale with a modest $3,000-$6,000 estimate but ended up realizing $23,370.

A circa-1950s two-piece porcelain neon skin sign for Flying A Gasoline, showing a cookie-cutter-style edge as well as good color and gloss throughout the field, nearly doubled the $12,000 high estimate with a final selling price of $22,755. Both access panels were intact on the large and impressive 96-inch-diameter round sign, which was graded 7.0 for condition and ready for neon.

Also from Flying A, a 1930s aero-type double-sided porcelain sign, also round, was smaller than the above-mentioned example at just 36 inches in diameter. The sides were graded 8.0 and 7.0, respectively, with both sides showing good gloss and color throughout, although Side 1 had some light surface scratching and cloudiness spotting. The $14,760 sale price beat the $12,000 high estimate.

AGS liked what it saw in the rare, circa-1930s Super Shell Gasoline porcelain pump-plate sign, grading its condition at a near-perfect 95. Measuring 12¼ inches by 12 inches, the sign exhibited incredible color and gloss throughout, showing desirable heavy "shelving" between each color with an extremely clean field. Bidders agreed, pushing the $20,000 high estimate to a final price of $22,200.

To discuss consigning to a future Automobilia, Petroliana & Soda Advertising auction, or any other auction hosted by Morphy's, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

SOURCE Morphy Auctions