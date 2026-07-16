Revolver With Ownership Attributed To Outlaw Jesse James Tops $100,000 At Morphy's Old West & Native American Art Auction Held June 20 In Santa Fe

Other Highlights: Sculpture by Frederic Remington titled The Rattlesnake, $86,100; silver parade saddle by Nolte-Olsen in San Francisco circa 1937, $46,750; 18K Waltham hunting cased pocket watch, $27,060

SANTA FE, N.M., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Manhattan Arms Navy Series IV Single Action Percussion Revolver with ownership attributed to the outlaw Jesse James hit the mark for $100,860 to take top lot honors at Morphy's Old West & Native American Art Auction held June 20 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The auction dovetailed nicely into the 36th Annual Old West Show, held June 19-21 at the same venue.

Manhattan Arms Navy Series IV Single Action Percussion Revolver ($100,860) Sculpture titled The Rattlesnake by Frederic Remington ($86,100)

The Old West & Native American Art Auction featured 515 lots of top-quality Western art and antiques and rang up more than $900,000, including the buyer's premium. "It was a strong finish to our time in Santa Fe," said Dan Morphy, the president of Morphy Auctions. "We are grateful for the support we have received over the years and look forward to continuing the event in Mesa, Arizona in May 2027."

The array of auction merchandise included Western fine and decorative art; cowboy apparel; saddles, spurs, bridles, bits and chaps by noted makers; Native American art, textiles and pottery; relics; antique firearms and holsters; Hollywood cowboy memorabilia, antique and contemporary belt buckles and other silverwork; lawmen's badges, Old West advertising, photographs and lithography; and more.

The Manhattan Arms Navy Series IV Single Action Percussion Revolver with ownership attributed to the outlaw Jesse James was reportedly used by James at the robbery of the Southern Bank of Kentucky in Russellville, Kentucky, on March 20, 1868. A letter signed by James's son Jesse Edward James and daughter-in-law Stella James attested to the legend. The selling price of $100,860 was within estimate.

A wonderfully-detailed sculpture titled The Rattlesnake by American sculptor Frederic Remington (1861-1909), cast in 1,000+ ozt of .999 silver, sold within estimate for $86,100. The 17-inch-tall sculpture, #3 from an edition of 100, was cast at the Maiden Foundry in Oregon in 1989. With the price of silver reaching record highs, the work wasn't just displayable Western art; it was also a fine investment piece.

The first silver parade saddle built by Nolte-Olsen in San Francisco, representing the pinnacle of high-end parade saddles produced by Al Nolte, circa 1937, realized $46,750, which was also within estimate. The silversmith responsible for the fine decorations was Robert Schaezlein, who operated a shop out of San Francisco, and the tooling was by Gene Sisco.

A rare 18K pink gold Waltham hunting cased pocket watch with exceptional alternating inlaid panels of pink and white gold-quartz surrounding a central yellow gold California grizzly bear brought $27,060, just below the high estimate. The watch was fitted with a size 18, 21-jewel, circa-1889 Vanguard-grade lever-set movement and the case diameter was 54mm. The white porcelain Roman numeral dial had blued steel spade hands and the gross weight was 138.7 grams.

A fantastic Sharps "Old Reliable" cartridge belt, similar to the belt worn by the famed buffalo hunter Jesse Hendricks, blew past the $6,500 high estimate to settle at $24,600. The belt measured 43½ inches long by 4 inches wide, with 2-inch cartridge loops, twin buckles and two thin leather shoulder straps with roller buckles for adjustment. It was found in an old hunting camp in Northern Ontario, Canada.

To discuss consigning to a future Old West & Native American Art Auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy's, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

SOURCE Morphy Auctions