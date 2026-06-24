Morphy's June 10-11 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction Featuring Nearly 1,200 High-Quality Lots Outperforms at More Than $3.5 Million

Nearly 1,200 top-quality, market-fresh lots came up for bid over the course of the two days. The clear top achiever was the magnificent 79-inch-tall Tiffany Studios floor lamp from the distinguished collection of Seymour and Evelyn Holtzman. The lamp's 24-inch-diameter leaded-glass shade was adorned with blossoms denoting the iconic Hydrangea ("Snowball") motif.

A background of gorgeous cobalt blue and lavender extended downward at the apex of the shade and was accented by prodigious mottling and freckling, which added depth and dimension to the pattern. Both the shade and six-socket base were signed Tiffany Studios. This exquisite lamp was no sleeper. Its value was well recognized by bidders who pushed it to a final within-estimate price of $442,800

The original Norman Rockwell (American, 1894-1978) oil-on-paper laid on board painting titled The Growth of a Leader was a study for a 1966 calendar illustration. The work chronicled the life of an individual in four bust profiles, starting with the Cub Scouts in 1943, then the Boy Scouts in 1947, cadet life in 1949 and military service in 1966. The subject was shown in uniform in all four profiles.

The dazzling ladies' 14K white gold graduated diamond necklace with 88 genuine round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds weighing 44.70 carats in total was 17½ inches long and marked 14K. The luxe necklace was accompanied by an original AIGL appraisal report indicating an ERRV (Estimated Retail Replacement Value) of $227,625. It sold above its high estimate for $63,960.

A Rolex 40mm Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona wristwatch in stainless steel with a black "Patrizio" dial found a new home for $59,040, which was within estimate. The late 1993 to early 1994 watch (Ref #16520, Serial #S5687) was powered by Rolex's caliber 4030 automatic (Zenith El Primero base) 31-jewel certified chronometer movement. Its original Rolex box was included.

A ladies' platinum and 18K gold yellow diamond (7.00ct, Y/Z, VS2) and white diamond (1.87ctw) ring, accompanied by an original GIA natural diamond grading report, slipped onto a new finger for $45,600, which was just a little bit below estimate. The finger size 6½ ring was marked "900PT."

A ladies' platinum multicolor unheated sapphire (61.92ctw) necklace accompanied by an original GIA sapphire report and an GGA appraisal report, with an ERRV of $120,540, more than doubled the $20,000 high estimate with a price of $44,280. The necklace was marked "Oscar Friedman PT950."

An unusual pair of Gorham sterling salad servers in the Narragansett pattern, plus one other spoon, must have resonated with bidders, who boosted the final selling price to $44,280, nearly triple the $15,000 high estimate. Each piece displayed seaweed around shells and crabs, the spoons with oyster shell bowls gilt; the other spoon shorter, with a broader bowl. The total weight was 15.1ozt.

To discuss consigning to a future Fine & Decorative Arts auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy's, call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected] . All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

SOURCE Morphy Auctions