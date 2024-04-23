Morphy's to Unleash Bonanza of Fine Firearms, Militaria and Part II of Celebrated Paul Friedrich Arms and Gold Rush Collection, May 7-10

Featured Colts: US Army-purchased Model 1875 'Long Model' Gatling gun, 1851 Navy Revolvers made for Italy's King Victor Emmanuel II, pair of pre-WWII gold-inlaid Officers Model Double-Action Revolvers

DENVER, Pa., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collecting elite firearms and militaria is an interest that has captivated crowned heads, presidents and history buffs for centuries. The study of such weaponry is one thing, but having the opportunity to acquire premier examples – especially those associated with immortal figures and world-changing events of the past – is quite another. That is the premise for Morphy's auction marathon of incomparable military, civilian and sporting arms slated for May 7-10, with the opening session devoted exclusively to Part II of the Paul Friedrich collection.

Exquisite pair of factory-engraved Colt 1851 Navy Revolvers commissioned and purchased by Victor Emmanuel II, first King of Italy, for presentation to General Alessandro Negri di Sanfront. Serial numbers indicate the guns were made circa 1853, at the beginning of the Colt London era. Presented in box with Crown of Savoy inscribed on lid escutcheon. Accompanied by di Sanfront's calling card and postcard depicting the general. Estimate: $300,000-$500,000 Documented .44-40-caliber smoothbore Nimschke-engraved Colt Lightning magazine rifle custom-made and inscribed for a member of Buffalo Bill Wild West Show. Shipped in 1888 as shipment of one gun to Schoverling, Daly & Gales, New York. Accompanied by Colt factory letter, other documentation. Estimate: $75,000-$100,000

By choice, Paul Friedrich (1943-2022) was a man of another era, enchanted by the romance of America's Old West and Gold Rush days. Throughout his 60+ years of amassing stellar firearms and artifacts, Paul focused intently on quality, rarity and careful historical research to support his purchases' authenticity.

The Friedrich collection features some of the most important Colts and Winchesters ever to reach the marketplace. A prime example is the pair of extraordinarily rare and outstanding pre-WWII exhibition-engraved and gold-inlaid Colt Officers Model Double-Action Revolvers in a Deluxe French-style case. Accompanied by Colt factory letters, copies of descriptions from their sale at Little John's auction house, plus other documentation, the lot is estimated at $75,000-$150,000.

Another gem is the documented .44-40-caliber smoothbore Nimschke-engraved Colt Lightning magazine rifle that was custom-made and inscribed for a member of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show. It was factory-shipped in 1888, as a shipment of one gun, to Schoverling, Daly & Gales in New York. Together with a Colt factory letter and other documentation, it is estimated at $75,000-$100,000.

A John Ulrich factory-engraved, nickel-plated Deluxe Winchester Model 1876 lever-action rifle was built in 1882 and chambered in .45-60 caliber. One of only 709 made with plating and one of only 127 with factory engraving, its action is stamped 'J. ULRICH' behind the trigger. This superb Winchester '76 comes to auction with a 1981 factory letter, photographs, and an advertisement. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000

The May 8-10 Firearms & Militaria sessions contain many once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunities, like the exquisite pair of factory-engraved Colt 1851 Navy Revolvers commissioned and purchased by Victor Emmanuel II, first King of Italy, for presentation to General Alessandro Negri di Sanfront. The serial numbers indicate the guns were made circa 1853, at the beginning of the Colt London era. The guns are presented in a case inscribed with the Crown of Savoy. Accompanied by di Sanfront's calling card and a postcard depicting the general, this pair of guns is estimated at $300,000-$500,000.

Another top prize is the fabulous high-condition original US Army-purchased Colt Model 1875 "Long Model" Gatling gun (.45-70 Government caliber) on its original field carriage, in a display case. Serial numbered "130" and one of 44 such guns purchased by the Army, it is unquestionably one of the finest to reach the auction marketplace in the last 25 years. It has matching numbers on the bolts and barrels, and the number "47" on the frame. Its provenance includes being gifted to Lafayette College's class of 1952 by future businessman, philanthropist and 63rd US Secretary of the Treasury William Simon (1927-2000), who was a member of that year's graduating class. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000

