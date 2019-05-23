Morreale Communications' Charitable Giving Launch Makes A Big Impact

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a leading, mid-sized public relations firm wrapped up its first Charitable Giving Program initiative with a donation of over 120 items of professional clothing and accessories. The donations will go to benefit Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that promotes the economic independence of women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools needed to help women thrive in work and in life.

Morreale kicked off its clothing drive in April by inviting clients, members of the community, friends, family and staff to stop by the firm's Chicago office to drop of their donation of new or gently used women's professional clothing and accessories and place their donation in a Dress for Success-themed donation box.

"This is an initiative that is very close to my heart and I am proud to have partnered with our clients and community to help women across Chicago begin to rebuild their lives and explore a career that makes them feel fulfilled and valued," said Morreale Communications President & CEO, Kim Morreale McAuliffe. "Empowering women to gain financial and professional independence is so important and I have no doubt that these ladies will soar to new heights with the support of programs like Dress for Success."

Morreale's donations were delivered to Dress for Success' Chicago headquarters. When women visit the non-for-profit for assistance, they will be styled in fashion-forward, professional attire, giving them the confidence needed to secure a job and better their future.

"Morreale Communications' dedication and commitment to Dress for Success helps us empower over 1,200 job-seeking and newly employed women in the Chicago area each year," said Dress for Success Worldwide-Central Director, Wendy Wilkins. "On behalf of our deserving women, we thank Morreale Communications from the bottom of our hearts."

This is Morreale's first charitable giving initiative since the firm launched the program in March of 2019. Not-for-profit organizations interested in the program can find more information at https://www.morrealecomm.com/philanthropy.

About Morreale Communications: Morreale Communications is a 15-time award-winning strategic communications firm based in Chicago and is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE). Morreale Communications works with a myriad of government, non-profit and advocacy organizations to deliver communications strategies that educate the public, ignite change and shape how policy decisions are made. Visit MorrealeComm.com for more information.

SOURCE Morreale Communications

Related Links

https://www.morrealecomm.com

