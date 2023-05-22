Morreale Wins Hermes Creative Awards for Transportation, Healthcare Campaigns

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications, a woman-led public relations firm providing premium regulatory communications and public service messaging, announced today that three of their healthcare and transportation campaigns have been honored by the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards– including two Gold Awards.

The recognition represents the latest of many honors received as the strategic communications firm continues pushing the envelope with tailored campaign strategy and execution. Morreale received platinum and gold Hermes awards in 2022, and was also recently named 'Medium Firm of the Year' by the American Council of Engineering Council of Illinois at their 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards, showcasing their extensive experience within the community. With a total of 24 awards to date, Morreale has been honored for not only their client work, but also their internal business practices by winning Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion and Fastest Growing Company at 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"It is an honor to be recognized from industry leaders for the impactful and transformational work we deliver for our clients every day," said Kim Morreale McAuliffe, President and CEO. "These awards were won across different business lines and teams which goes to show that when you couple meaningful work with an all-star team you are able to set new standards and raise the bar for communications campaigns."

Morreale's decorations at the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards include:

GOLD AWARD

Integrated Marketing Campaign: The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) partnered with Morreale to deliver a public service media and integrated marketing campaign on Alzheimer's Disease and related disorders.

Special Event: American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Illinois tapped Morreale Communications to support their 2022 Infrastructure Report Card launch where the highly regarded report card would be revealed to infrastructure leaders, legislators and the public.

HONORABLE MENTION AWARD

Live or Virtual Event: In partnership with WSP, USA , Morreale Communications helped execute the Illinois Tollway and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Illinois 2022 Design and Construction Practices Workshop using an innovative approach of a virtual green screen, which allowed presenters to enhance their presentations and further engage viewers by live integration into their presentation. This workshop brought important updates relating to the Illinois Tollway's criteria, manuals, standards and agency expectations when working with the Illinois Tollway by the ways of an innovative approach to presenting in a technology-forward world.

The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding creative work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Judged by industry professionals looking for companies and individuals that exceeds a high standard of excellence there were over 6,000 entries spanning throughout the United States and 27 other countries across the world.

About Morreale Communications

Morreale is a leading certified woman-owned business (WBE) partnering with businesses and organizations during times of change, crisis and opportunity. Driven by the desire to empower clients and activating their voices, clients seek the firm's expertise to deliver fully integrated communications solutions that empower and activate audiences to transform outcomes. With an 100% female and minority leadership team and 86% female and minority workforce, their strength lies in their ability to activate the power, perspective, relationships, and experiences of their diverse team. Learn more about the award-winning firm at Morreale Communications.

SOURCE Morreale Communications