Morrell Group and DOPAG US Announce Exclusive Partnership

Under the agreement, the companies will produce customized industry-leading precision dispensing solutions. Morrell Group will support all DOPAG application initiatives in Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois exclusively. DOPAG's experience in the automotive, electronic, and aviation industries coupled with the industrial and mobile application expertise of Morrell Group positions the partnership for advanced engineered solutions.

"We chose to partner with DOPAG because of their superior metered dispense products. Also, we believe their unique solutions will add value to our offerings," explained Mark Garrett, President and Co-Owner of Morrell Group.

DOPAG sees the partnership leading to a high level of development.

"With Morrell Group, we have an established partner at our side. Customers will benefit from an experienced sales team with comprehensive knowledge in engineering, system integration and motion control solutions," says Mike Wehmeier, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at DOPAG. "Together, we will provide our customers extensive advice and service and will ensure future growth in the US market."

The companies will continue to collaborate on new technology and dispensing solutions designed for highly automated production processes. To learn more or to schedule a demo: https://www.morrell-group.com/dopag

About Morrell Group

Morrell Group, comprised of Morrell LLC and Stegner Controls, is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator and Value-Added Distributor for advanced motion control solutions. For more than 40 years, Morrell Group has engineered custom solutions with industry-leading components thanks to strategic vendor partnerships.

About DOPAG

DOPAG (US) Ltd. is one of the world's most experienced manufacturers of high-quality metering technology. It offers reliable and precise solutions wherever adhesives, resins, silicones or lubricants are metered and applied. DOPAG is part of the HILGER & KERN GROUP, a reliable supplier and development and service partner to industrial companies.

For more information on Morrell Group

Jeannine Rinke

Director of Marketing

Morrell Group

jrinke@morrell-group.com

https://www.morrell-group.com/

For more information on DOPAG

Frank Pörschke

Global Marketing Manager

HILGER & KERN GROUP

fpoerschke@hilger-kern-group.com

https://www.dopag.us/

