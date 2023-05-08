Morrell Group Awarded "Mobile Solution Partner" Certification

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Group is pleased to announce its new Mobile Solutions Partner Sales Excellence certification, awarded by Bosch Rexroth. The Mobile Solutions Partner (MSP) certification validates Morrell Group's ability to provide complete system solutions for mobile OEMs with the entire Bosch Rexroth product portfolio.

Bosch Rexroth and Morrell Group team members attend the MSP mobile technologies training event in Eagan, MN

"We truly care about the success of our customers as mobile technology continues to evolve," says Mark Garrett, president of Morrell Group. "As a certified Mobile Solutions Partner, we look forward to expanding our abilities as we aim to empower customers by helping them increase their market value."

The MSP certification is a necessary achievement to become a Bosch Rexroth Certified Excellence Solutions Partner. Morrell Group also holds two other certifications for Certified Excellence in Service and Certified Excellence in Distribution. The MSP certification is the highest level of training that focuses on the capabilities, processes, and procedures necessary for the market success of mobile/off-highway OEMs.

"The Mobile Solutions Partner certification highlights how Morrell Group designs, applies, installs, and validates operating systems specific to our customer requirements to the same high standard that Bosch Rexroth does," explains Gunther Nunweiler, vice president of Sales and Mobile Hydraulics at Bosch Rexroth USA.

As an MSP, Morrell Group takes a holistic approach to creating mobile solutions by focusing on customer needs to ensure their success in the market. With complete platform solutions and a product portfolio including hardware and software, Morrell Group is an expert partner for mobile OEMs as an extension of Bosch Rexroth.

"Morrell Group is excited to be one of the industry leaders in the mobile sector thanks to our longstanding partnership with Bosch Rexroth. It's these connections and certifications that help us grow and lead our customers to success," shares Mark Majewski, vice-president of Morrell Group.

About Morrell Group

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Our experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. With seven locations throughout the Midwest, Morrell Group's passion is to keep you moving. For over 45 years, Morrell Group has engineered custom solutions with only the best industry-leading components, ensuring success across the complete product life-cycle. The foundations of our success lie in real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, 24/7 customer support, engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions.

For more information, please visit morrell-group.com

