Morrell Industrial Expands to New England for Factory Automation

News provided by

Morrell Group

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Industrial­, a subsidiary of Womack Group, is proud to announce its expansion to New England states Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire for Bosch Rexroth factory automation and Kassow Robots. With a new 20,000-square-foot facility that includes office and warehouse space, Morrell Industrial will serve New England out of Wilmington, MA, with an innovative approach to automation solutions across many industries, including aerospace, defense, and semiconductors.

Bill Heath, Regional Vice President of Sales for the North Region at Bosch Rexroth, remarks, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Morrell Industrial as they embark on this expansion. Their reputation for delivering leading-edge solutions and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our vision. Together, we'll provide solutions that go beyond advanced components and deliver the most complete, harmonized, and easy-to-use factory automation solutions across New England."

Headlining this expansion are the Motioneers, a team of dedicated engineers who create free custom conceptual engineering motion control solutions for factory automation applications. The Motioneers serve as an extension of a client's engineering team, working closely to learn and understand application requirements and specifications. This collaboration-based partnership provides complete, custom, one-of-a-kind solutions for a wide variety of applications, ranging from workstation, clean room, and automated linear solutions to material handling systems and manual production stations. With this innovative team, Morrell Industrial brings a unique blend of expertise and creative thinking to leading New England industries.

Mark Majewski, President of Factory Automation at Morrell Industrial, expresses his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Our expansion to New England isn't just about growing our footprint; it's about bringing a new wave of innovation and specialized expertise to machine builders and capital equipment manufacturers. The introduction of the Motioneers to this region will be a game-changer, offering unmatched custom solutions tailored to our New England customers' unique needs."

Morrell Industrial will expand the New England team to 22 members by the end of the year, welcoming new teams for assembly, building, and customer service as they introduce their industrial experience and expertise to this new territory.

About Morrell Industrial

Morrell Industrial provides integrated engineering solutions, expertise, and resources for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, sensing, joining, dispensing, and lubrication applications. With over 45 years of unparalleled experience in industrial product application, Morrell Industrial is your expert engineering partner for system and subsystem integration and value-added distribution, from initial concept and product to development and support. For additional information, please visit https://morrell-group.com.

Womack Group

Womack Group unites the leading motion control solution providers Morrell Industrial, Stegner Controls, Womack Machine Supply, Womack Systems, Morrell Mobile, and LOR Mobile Controls. Together, these entities serve as an engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-added distributor of advanced motion control and automation solutions for industrial and mobile applications across 33 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada. The foundations of success lie in real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, 24/7 customer support, engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions. For additional information, please visit https://morrell-group.com.

Press Contact:
[email protected]
248-377-3707

SOURCE Morrell Group

Also from this source

Bosch Rexroth Awards Morrell Industrial Southern Territories for Factory Automation

Bosch Rexroth Awards Morrell Industrial Southern Territories for Factory Automation

Morrell Industrial has been awarded southern territories by Bosch Rexroth, a world-class, industry-leading manufacturer of factory automation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.