Morrell Industrial Expands to New England for Factory Automation

Bill Heath, Regional Vice President of Sales for the North Region at Bosch Rexroth, remarks, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Morrell Industrial as they embark on this expansion. Their reputation for delivering leading-edge solutions and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our vision. Together, we'll provide solutions that go beyond advanced components and deliver the most complete, harmonized, and easy-to-use factory automation solutions across New England."

Headlining this expansion are the Motioneers, a team of dedicated engineers who create free custom conceptual engineering motion control solutions for factory automation applications. The Motioneers serve as an extension of a client's engineering team, working closely to learn and understand application requirements and specifications. This collaboration-based partnership provides complete, custom, one-of-a-kind solutions for a wide variety of applications, ranging from workstation, clean room, and automated linear solutions to material handling systems and manual production stations. With this innovative team, Morrell Industrial brings a unique blend of expertise and creative thinking to leading New England industries.

Mark Majewski, President of Factory Automation at Morrell Industrial, expresses his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "Our expansion to New England isn't just about growing our footprint; it's about bringing a new wave of innovation and specialized expertise to machine builders and capital equipment manufacturers. The introduction of the Motioneers to this region will be a game-changer, offering unmatched custom solutions tailored to our New England customers' unique needs."

Morrell Industrial will expand the New England team to 22 members by the end of the year, welcoming new teams for assembly, building, and customer service as they introduce their industrial experience and expertise to this new territory.

About Morrell Industrial

Morrell Industrial provides integrated engineering solutions, expertise, and resources for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, sensing, joining, dispensing, and lubrication applications. With over 45 years of unparalleled experience in industrial product application, Morrell Industrial is your expert engineering partner for system and subsystem integration and value-added distribution, from initial concept and product to development and support. For additional information, please visit https://morrell-group.com.

Womack Group

Womack Group unites the leading motion control solution providers Morrell Industrial, Stegner Controls, Womack Machine Supply, Womack Systems, Morrell Mobile, and LOR Mobile Controls. Together, these entities serve as an engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-added distributor of advanced motion control and automation solutions for industrial and mobile applications across 33 U.S. states and Ontario, Canada. The foundations of success lie in real-time managed inventory, quick ship programs, 24/7 customer support, engineering, prototyping, sizing, print review, and turnkey solutions. For additional information, please visit https://morrell-group.com.

