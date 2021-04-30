Morris Animal Foundation Receives $100K from Petco Love and Blue Buffalo Company for Pet Cancer Research

"We are so appreciative for both organizations' continued support," said Tiffany Grunert, President and CEO at Morris Animal Foundation . "Their funding has had a profound impact on the advancement of cancer diagnostics, treatments and potential cures and will continue to do so."

Cancer is a disease that impacts animals everywhere. In the United States alone, more than 12 million pets are diagnosed with cancer every year. Cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs over the age of two and the second leading cause of death in cats. Since 1962, Morris Animal Foundation has funded more than 300 cancer studies, invested nearly $40 million, and continued to make strides against the disease, thanks to generous donor support.

"Like most scientific breakthroughs, we know the fight to beat cancer is a marathon, not a sprint," said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "We are proud to continue funding studies through Morris Animal Foundation to keep science moving forward and saving countless animal lives along the way."

"Cancer is a terrible disease that continues to take too many pets we love," said Danielle Donegan, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at the Blue Buffalo Company. "We are committed to raising awareness for pet cancer and supporting important research to help families find better outcomes for their furry friends."

The donation from Petco Love and Blue Buffalo will also be used to match donor gifts, dollar for dollar, during Morris Animal Foundation's annual Stop Cancer Furever campaign to raise awareness of and funds for animal cancer research. The campaign runs May 1 through June 30.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded by a veterinarian in 1948, we fund and conduct critical health studies for the benefit of all animals. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)

Petco Love is a nonprofit changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we've empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We've helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org to be part of the lifesaving work we're leading every day.

About Blue Buffalo Company

Blue Buffalo, the country's #1 wholesome natural pet food, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. Blue Buffalo is a leading sponsor of critical research studies of pet cancer, including causes, treatments and the role of nutrition. For more information about Blue Buffalo, visit bluebuffalo.com.

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation

Related Links

https://www.morrisanimalfoundation.org

