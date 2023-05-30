Morris Animal Foundation selects 10 fellowship studies for funding

Morris Animal Foundation

30 May, 2023, 13:53 ET

DENVER, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation announced it is funding 10 new fellowship studies, with two of the studies funded by longtime donor Sally R. McIntosh. The studies will focus on a variety of topics, including deadly infections in dogs, immune response disorders in horses and amphibian conservation. The awards provide critical support to promising young veterinary scientists.

Researchers will study biomarkers in the blood of African buffalo to potentially provide fast and accurate ways to diagnose bovine tuberculosis and help control the spread of this common disease in animals.
"Our Fellowship Training program is one of the most impactful investments we can make for animal health research," said Dr. Kathy Tietje, Chief Program Officer at Morris Animal Foundation. "We are delighted to be able to support these highly qualified candidates at this critical juncture in their careers."

The projects are slated to begin this year. Grant recipients and their projects include:

Dr. Moreno Passos Barbosa's and Dr. Isidoro-Ayza's studies are specifically funded by Sally R. McIntosh. McIntosh wanted to provide fellowship funding to support applicants from historically marginalized groups interested in studying dog and wildlife health, stating that she hopes to make "a tiny dent" in diversifying the animal health research community. McIntosh made her first gift to Morris Animal Foundation to advance greyhound health research in 2009 and since then, has expanded her support into other areas of animal health research, including wildlife health.

About Morris Animal Foundation
Morris Animal Foundation's mission is to bridge science and resources to advance the health of animals. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Denver, it is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

