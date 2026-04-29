Morris County Historical Society Announces 2026 Pathways of History Spring Tour

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Morris County Historical Society is proud to announce the return of the Pathways of History Spring Tour, taking place Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 2026, from 11 AM to 4 PM each day.

Now in its 17th year, this premier free history weekend invites residents and visitors to explore over 31 historic sites and museums across Morris County. This family-friendly event, held rain or shine, offers a unique opportunity to experience the region's rich heritage through the dedicated efforts of its all-volunteer, fee-free history organizations.

"The Pathways of History Tour is a fantastic way to explore local history, see some of Morris County's incredible historic sites, and meet some of the region's most dedicated historians. This year, in honor of the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a record number of locations will be open across the weekend. It's an event not to be missed" says Morris County Historical Society Executive Director Amy Curry, who has organized and grown the event over the past 7 years.

The Pathways of History tour annually highlights more than two dozen historic sites operated by passionate volunteers who work year-round to preserve and share local history. What began in 2009 with just five participating organizations has grown to include eight times as many sites and more than 115 volunteers, all committed to keeping Morris County's history accessible, engaging, and alive.

Visitors can begin their journey at any participating location and travel along any "pathway" they choose, enjoying a warm welcome and a unique glimpse into the stories that shaped the region.

The Spring Tour is divided into three routes:

The Blue Tour (Saturday, May 2, 11 AM – 4 PM)

The Red Tour (Sunday, May 3, 11 AM – 4 PM)

The Blue & Red Tours (Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3, 11 AM – 4 PM)

Guests are encouraged to explore one route or make a full weekend of it by attending both days. A complete list of sites, maps, and event details can be found online, along with additional information for each participating organization. Visitors should check individual websites and social media pages for specific programming and offerings.

Highlights of the 2026 Tour

This year's tour features over 31 unique museum and site experiences, offering visitors the chance to step inside historic homes, explore local museums, and engage with knowledgeable volunteers who bring Morris County's past to life. From Revolutionary-era landmarks to industrial and cultural heritage sites, each stop provides a distinct and memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

New to this year's tour are the L'Ecole Kinnelon Museum, offering a glimpse into local education history through its preserved one-room schoolhouse setting, and the Denville Historical Society's Second Union School, another historic schoolhouse that highlights the early foundations of community learning in Morris County. These additions further expand the tour's diverse range of sites and stories, giving visitors even more to explore throughout the weekend.

Pathways of History Partners

The Morris County Historical Society thanks the following sponsors and partners: FM Kirby Foundation, NJ Highlands Council, New Jersey Historical Commission, New Jersey Historic Trust, County of Morris, Morris County Historic Preservation Trust, Morris County Heritage Commission, Morris County Tourism Bureau, Morris County 250th Committee, Kraus Marketing, RevNJ, and Crossroads of the American Revolution.

About the Morris County Historical Society

The Morris County Historical Society is a member-supported 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the region's history through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Their efforts ensure that Morris County's historic sites remain vibrant, accessible, and inspiring for future generations.

SOURCE Morris County Historical Society