Morris H. Lilienthal Named in "3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Huntsville, AL" List

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martinson & Beason, P.C. is proud to announce that Morris H. Lilienthal has made the list of the "3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in Huntsville, AL" on Three Best Rated®.

Three Best Rated® has picked the top three local businesses and professionals in major cities since 2014. To determine top-three rankings, Three Best Rated® uses a rigorous 50-point inspection that focuses on experience, reviews, reputation, trust, and client experience. Rankings are not paid for or sponsored.

Mr. Lilienthal has more than 20 years of experience practicing law in Alabama, helping families put their lives back together after serious accidents. He is a member of the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, and the Alabama Association for Justice.

The son of a judicial assistant for a district court judge, Mr. Lilienthal developed a passion for the law at an early age. He also developed a competitive edge while playing football at Maryville College in Tennessee, which has helped him fiercely advocate for others.

About Martinson & Beason, P.C.

Founded in 1937, Martinson & Beason, P.C. is dedicated to achieving the best possible results for clients throughout North Alabama. Based in Huntsville, the law firm upholds the highest ethical and confidentiality standards.

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