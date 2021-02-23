Morris Light & Sound to be Acquired by Solotech

Premier production and systems integration companies owned by industry icon Dale Morris to be acquired by Solotech, global leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Solotech, is pleased to announce that Solotech is expected to acquire Nashville based Morris Light & Sound. This strategic initiative will strengthen Solotech's live productions and systems integration divisions in the US, expand its already extensive inventory and add to its talented team of respected industry professionals. This synergy will maximize Morris Light & Sound customers' access to a larger pool of expertise and state-of-the-art technology around the globe.

Morris Light & Sound was formed nearly 30 years ago by industry icon Dale Morris to outfit tours for the country music supergroup 'Alabama.' With this step, Morris changed the landscape of touring by creating a unique business model that not only represented and managed artists but also provided full production services all under one roof. "The audiences that Alabama drew were unprecedented in Country Music at that time," Morris stated. "We needed a sound system that would project their music over the sounds of the crowd, so I turned to an audio company in L.A. who configured sound systems for rock groups which was what we needed to start in production."

The InteRise systems integration division, a more recent addition, also thrives under the Morris Light & Sound umbrella. This group was formed out of a recognition that so many houses of worship and corporate campuses were enhancing their audiovisual experiences.

"The Morris Light & Sound and InteRise brands will be strong additions to the Solotech family, perfectly complementing our corporate goals and expanding our capabilities as well as our footprint in the United States. With this acquisition, the increased reach of Solotech as a leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology will reinforce our positioning as an industry innovator" says Martin Tremblay, President and CEO of Solotech.

Solotech has collaborated with top artists such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, and prestigious venues like The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, The Park Theater and Bridgestone Arena, to name a few. Both companies are renowned for their excellence, know-how and passionate specialists, where clients will benefit from this key alliance providing a wider range of professional AV services and capabilities.

"The Morris name has a strong reputation throughout the music industry, and we respect the brand and quality of services that Dale has built" says, Mickey Curbishley, President, Live Productions, USA and UK, Solotech. "Solotech will be proud to join our two companies with the common philosophy of delivering outstanding services and solutions to our clients."

Zack Morris, COO of Morris Enterprises states, "We are excited to have the Morris brands acquired by Solotech, a highly respected company in the industry. Our company cultures and values such as collaboration and performance complement each other, and we're confident our clients will continue to receive an elevated experience."

Founded over 40 years ago, Solotech is a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 15 strategic locations in Canada, the United States and in the United Kingdom. Thanks to an inventory encompassing over 300 renowned manufacturers, Solotech is the single source for audio, video, lighting, rigging, soft goods, control and collaboration solutions & services. The company is internationally recognized for its expertise in Live Productions and Systems Integration in various markets, namely music, sports, business, culture and education. Solotech employs 1,550 professionals in its offices located in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City and Saguenay. Find out more at www.solotech.com.

Morris' approach is simple: every application is different, so the most effective lighting and sound solutions need to be customized to be truly impactful. From light and sound experiences for multi-stage festivals, conferences, sold-out stadiums, houses of worship and businesses, the Morris teams take the time to consult, strategize and thoroughly design audio-visual environments tailored to each client's goals. With over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry outfitting tours for world-renowned artists like Alabama, Kenny Chesney, and Old Dominion, as well as integration work in preeminent houses of worship and corporate campuses and healthcare facilities, Morris is a premier audio and lighting provider working with clients across the globe. For more information, visit www.experiencemorris.com.

