Morrison Gallery Opens Major New Art Storage Facility and Art Services Community in Northwestern Connecticut

KENT, Conn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Morrison, owner of the highly regarded Morrison Gallery in the heart of the northwestern Connecticut town of Kent, has opened an ultra modern art storage facility at 60 North Main Street.

The new Morrison Art Storage Facility (MASF) is a 25,000 square foot, two-story, temperature, humidity and climate-controlled building. It is part of an art services community that accommodates all possible needs of collectors, artists and museums. MASF services include general and private storage rooms, white-glove transportation service from professional art handlers, 24/7 loading dock hours and private viewing rooms.

The family owned and operated MASF is part of a complex constructed in the past year that will soon include the new Morrison Gallery, which re-opens late Spring 2021, in a new breezeway connected building fronting on Kent's Main Street, which is also Rt. 7. In addition to art works the facility will store precious antiques, jewelry, family heirlooms, furniture and other valuables.

"We appreciate the wonderful support the Morrison Gallery has received over the past 20 years, and we look forward now to assisting art lovers to meet the growing need for a first-class storage facility," says Mr. Morrison. "One of our advantages is that MASF is not a corporate-run site and thus we can provide the highest personal service in a safe facility that was constructed specifically for art storage space and is not a converted factory building. Whether you are a collector or an artist, you will have your work secured correctly in a safe and climate-controlled, computer-monitored environment, at fair and competitive prices."

"Our art transportation shippers are available with state-of-the-art climate controls in security vehicles, and our loading dock is on call 24 hours a day," Morrison said. "We can transport art anywhere in the world in safe custom-designed crates that meet the highest safety and storage requirements. As a convenience to artists, the facility will also provide access to art fairs and other venues. We can also create custom-designed private spaces to accommodate any special required needs for our clients."

Further information about the gallery and art storage questions is available by calling 860-927-4501 or 860-318-5750, or by email at and [email protected] or [email protected].

For more information: [email protected] or visit morrisongallery.com or morrisonasf.com.

