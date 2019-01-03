Morrison Hershfield and CCG Facilities Integration Merge to Create Mission Critical Services Powerhouse

TORONTO and ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Hershfield Group, Inc. and CCG Facilities Integration Incorporated today announced an agreement to merge operations.

Morrison Hershfield and CCG Facilities Integration are industry leaders delivering mechanical, electrical and other professional services for mission critical environments. The merger combines well-known subject matter experts into one of North America's most robust teams of design and commissioning professionals. Now unified, Morrison Hershfield and CCG have a strong North American footprint and a diverse team, adding to their collective ability to offer a wider range and depth of services.

"We tell our clients that the only thing more reliable than us, will be your data center," says Anthony Karakatsanis, President and CEO of Morrison Hershfield. "We pride ourselves on delivering anytime, anywhere and on building trust in our relationships. As we've increased our focus on the mission critical market, we've seen that CCG has the same commitment and reputation. This merger is a perfect technical and cultural match for our employees and clients, and I am very proud to have CCG join our firm."

"We now have the size and scale necessary to deliver a full-suite of services to the industry's largest and most interesting clients," says Bruce Edwards, President of CCG. "This increases our bench strength as well as our ability to offer an enviable list of key services. We are creating the pre-eminent mission critical facilities team in North America."

The merger closed December 31, 2018, and effective January 1, 2019, CCG operates as CCG, a Morrison Hershfield Company.

About Morrison Hershfield: With over 1,000 employees and offices throughout Canada and the U.S., Morrison Hershfield is a multidisciplinary, employee-owned engineering and management firm that contributes to the social well-being and economic prosperity of the communities it serves. Founded in 1946, Morrison Hershfield became a leader in the Buildings, Mission Critical, Municipal Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Transit and Transportation markets. Our Mission Critical practice offers a dedicated, integrated, in-house, market-focused team specializing in data centers, switches and other critical facilities. Our aim is to increase reliability and decrease the total cost of ownership for our clients.

About CCG Facilities Integration Incorporated: CCG provides professional engineering, technology planning, commissioning, and management consulting services for mission-critical and technology-intensive facilities. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, CCG is a privately held corporation that has become a recognized industry leader. Since its founding, the firm has built a reputation on fairness, honesty and integrity.

SOURCE Morrison Hershfield