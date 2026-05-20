MORRISSEY TO REPRESENT MASSACHUSETTS ON THE UNIFORM LAW COMMISSION

BOSTON, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston Professor Francis C. Morrissey was recently appointed to serve on the Uniform Law Commission ("ULC") by Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey. Morrissey is one of five commissioners representing the state.

Jonathan Torcia, Senior Deputy Director of Boards and Commissions, Office of the Governor, swearing in New England Law Boston Professor Francis Morrissey

Now in its 135th year, the ULC is a national law group comprised of more than 350 practicing attorneys, judges, law professors, and other state officials appointed by every state as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The goal of the ULC is to draft and promote enactment of uniform laws that are designed to solve problems common to all states.

The ULC was established in 1892 "in order to provide states with non-partisan, well- conceived, and well-drafted legislation that brings clarity and stability to critical areas of state law."

Since its inception, the ULC has promulgated more than 200 uniform acts, among them such bedrocks of state statutory law as the Uniform Commercial Code, Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, Uniform Probate Code, Uniform Partnership Act, Uniform Limited Partnership Act, Uniform Securities Act, Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act, Uniform Interstate Family Support Act, and Uniform Anatomical Gift Act.

"Professor Morrissey has been in the forefront of leadership at the Massachusetts Bar Association, serving as an active member of our Executive Management Board and House of Delegates. Due to his keen intellect and passion for the law, he is continually sought out by many of our state's top practitioners looking for advice and guidance while facing complex legal matters," said Massachusetts Bar Association Chief Legal Counsel and Chief Operating Officer Martin W. Healy. "In addition to being a well-respected bar leader and law professor, Professor Morrissey's deep expertise in commercial law and bankruptcy will contribute greatly to his daily work as a commissioner."

Morrissey joined New England Law | Boston as a visiting professor of practice in 2025, after many years as an adjunct professor. At New England Law | Boston, he focuses on corporate governance, insolvency, and commercial law. Drawing on more than thirty years in practice, Morrissey teaches courses on business organizations, secured transactions, sales, and bankruptcy.

"As this appointment demonstrates, Professor Morrissey's expertise and advice is valued by essential public institutions charged with advancing the law. New England Law | Boston is fortunate to have some of the most respected and experienced faculty in the region," said James H. Kennedy III, CEO and Dean, New England Law | Boston. "Students attending New England Law | Boston have the unique opportunity to learn from faculty of this caliber who are committed to empowering students to reach their full potential in the law."

ABOUT NEW ENGLAND LAW | BOSTON

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England | Law offers its co-educational student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and all areas of practice. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu.

SOURCE New England Law | Boston