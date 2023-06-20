Morristown Landing Officially Opens with a Spectacular Celebration

The Indoor Multipurpose Fitness, Sports, Aquatics, and Event Center Celebrated its Official Opening Surrounded by Special Guests

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morristown Landing, the highly anticipated multi-purpose recreational facility, officially opened its doors on June 17th, 2023, to an enthusiastic crowd of over 1200 guests and several VIP attendees. The event was marked by a ceremony that included a ribbon cutting, engaging activities, and a vibrant atmosphere that delighted attendees of all ages.

The grand opening ceremony commenced with an inspiring speech by Mayor Gary Chesney, who expressed his excitement for the new facility and its potential to enrich the community. "This was just a great way to say Thank You to all the people that made this happen and a great way to introduce Morristown Landing to Morristown," said the Mayor. Also amongst the notable figures present, were City Administrator Tony Cox, Morristown Landing Partners Todd Quillen, President of Morristown Rotary, and Gordon Lintz, Covenant Health President and CAO, and Gregg Wisecarver from Sports Facilities Companies, the management company behind Morristown Landing.

To commemorate the milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, symbolizing the official opening of the facility. Mayor Gary Chesney, accompanied by city officials, representatives from Sports Facilities Companies, Lose Design, PATH Construction, Burwil Construction and others, performed the ceremonial act, signifying the beginning of a new era for Morristown and its residents. Tony Cox shared "We've been working a long time to bring this improvement of quality of life to Morristown. We're excited that this will help us step up to the next level."

Guests were treated to a wide array of activities throughout the day. Attendees could enjoy free climbing sessions in the Clip 'n Climp area, providing an exciting challenge for adventure enthusiasts. The facility offered $1 swim passes for the state-of-the-art aquatic facilities. Children enjoyed playing in the outdoor splash pad, a feature made possible by the Morristown Rotary Club.

Facility tours were conducted, allowing guests to explore various features of the facility including the fitness center, event spaces and multi-court gymnasium.Visitors were impressed by the exceptional quality and attention to detail evident in every aspect of the facility. Covenant Health was on-site to discuss with attendees their future services that will be offered in the facility.

As part of the celebration, guests received exclusive swag items, representing a token of appreciation for their attendance. The Morristown Landing team spared no effort in ensuring that attendees felt valued and connected to the spirit of the facility.

Festivities continued with a spread of free hot dogs and beverages. For the younger guests, a range of activities, including face painting, balloon animals, and bounce houses, kept them entertained throughout the day. The beloved mascot Rascal made appearances, creating memories as children posed for pictures alongside the cheerful character.

Morristown Landing has been open since late March with over 3800 members already and its grand opening marks the beginning of a new era for Morristown, promising a wide range of recreational activities and facilities for residents and visitors alike. "We're honored to officially have the grand opening of the facility today and it's been an amazing opportunity for the community. There are so many different ways to enjoy Morristown Landing and we're excited to have a chance to improve the economic vitality of the city, " said Morristown Landing General Manager, Steve Eaton. The facility's state-of-the-art amenities, combined with its commitment to community engagement, are poised to make Morristown Landing a vibrant hub for leisure, sports, and entertainment.

