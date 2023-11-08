Morristown Landing’s Halloween Havoc Treat Trek Exceeds Expectations

First Annual Signature Event Brings Entire Community Together

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morristown Landing Recreation and Events hosted its first-ever Halloween Havoc Treat Trek event on Friday, October 27. This free community event was estimated to have 500 attendees, but the actual attendance was over 3,000.

The event lasted three hours and included ten treat stops, two rooms of doom with live actors, a magician, carnival-style games in the lobby, and a costume contest with 150 participants. The entire staff dressed up for the event, with Operations as DC Comic Characters, Guest Relations and Fitness as 101 Dalmatians and Cruella Deville, and Aquatics as Toy Story Characters.

"We were thrilled with the turnout for our first event," said Steve Eaton, General Manager at Morristown Landing Recreation and Events. "It was a great start to what will become an annual event at the Landing."

The guests were delighted with the staff costumes and facility-wide décor. "It was a great event with nothing but positive feedback," said Eaton. "The guests especially enjoyed our staff dressing up and the festive decorations."

With such a successful start, the Landing team is hopeful this event will be a promising success for years to come. Plans for next year's Halloween Havoc Treat Trek will move into the gymnasium to allow for triple the number of stops and add more live entertainment.

Other events hosted by Morristown Landing in October include a Puppies and Poses Yoga Adoption Event partnered with the Humane Society and The Great Pumpkin Splash, a floating pumpkin patch in the facility's pool with pumpkin decorating and a contest. An upcoming event to save the date for is Morristown Landing's Christmas Holiday Event. The event will take place on December 21, with more details coming soon.

