Morristown Landing's Halloween Havoc Treat Trek Exceeds Expectations

News provided by

Morristown Landing

08 Nov, 2023, 22:30 ET

First Annual Signature Event Brings Entire Community Together

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morristown Landing Recreation and Events hosted its first-ever Halloween Havoc Treat Trek event on Friday, October 27. This free community event was estimated to have 500 attendees, but the actual attendance was over 3,000.

Continue Reading
Morristown Landing’s Halloween Havoc Treat Trek Exceeds Expectations
Morristown Landing’s Halloween Havoc Treat Trek Exceeds Expectations

The event lasted three hours and included ten treat stops, two rooms of doom with live actors, a magician, carnival-style games in the lobby, and a costume contest with 150 participants. The entire staff dressed up for the event, with Operations as DC Comic Characters, Guest Relations and Fitness as 101 Dalmatians and Cruella Deville, and Aquatics as Toy Story Characters.

"We were thrilled with the turnout for our first event," said Steve Eaton, General Manager at Morristown Landing Recreation and Events. "It was a great start to what will become an annual event at the Landing."

The guests were delighted with the staff costumes and facility-wide décor. "It was a great event with nothing but positive feedback," said Eaton. "The guests especially enjoyed our staff dressing up and the festive decorations."

With such a successful start, the Landing team is hopeful this event will be a promising success for years to come. Plans for next year's Halloween Havoc Treat Trek will move into the gymnasium to allow for triple the number of stops and add more live entertainment.

Other events hosted by Morristown Landing in October include a Puppies and Poses Yoga Adoption Event partnered with the Humane Society and The Great Pumpkin Splash, a floating pumpkin patch in the facility's pool with pumpkin decorating and a contest. An upcoming event to save the date for is Morristown Landing's Christmas Holiday Event. The event will take place on December 21, with more details coming soon.

About Morristown Landing

About Morristown Landing: Morristown Landing is a multi-purpose recreation and events center in Morristown, Tennessee. Located on Merchants Green Boulevard, we serve the Lakeway region with excellence in wellness, sports, recreation, and more. For more information visit morristownlanding.com

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker
727-474-3845

SOURCE Morristown Landing

Also from this source

Morristown Landing Officially Opens with a Spectacular Celebration

Morristown Landing Officially Opens with a Spectacular Celebration

Morristown Landing, the highly anticipated multi-purpose recreational facility, officially opened its doors on June 17th, 2023, to an enthusiastic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.