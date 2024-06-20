Morro Bay Welcomes a New Rooftop with Stunning Morro Rock Views at Ascot Suites

MORRO BAY, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Suites, a boutique hotel in the heart of Morro Bay, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new rooftop, offering breathtaking views of the iconic Morro Rock and featuring a cozy firepit.

Guests can now elevate their stay by enjoying a glass of wine while taking in the stunning sunset views. The rooftop offers a unique and tranquil setting for relaxation and enjoyment. Additionally, groups booking at Ascot Suites can reserve the rooftop area for private events, making it an ideal location for special gatherings and intimate celebrations.

This new rooftop experience completes the hotel's recent full renovation, which transformed the entire property, including the lobby and guest rooms, with a modern and timeless look. These enhancements add a unique and vibrant touch to Morro Bay's hospitality scene.

"With our new rooftop, modern renovated guest rooms, enhanced amenities such as breakfast, and our warm hospitality, our goal is to create a sanctuary where guests can unwind and enjoy the beauty of Morro Bay," said Felipe Domingo, Regional Manager at Ascot Suites.

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.ascotsuites.com . For groups and events, contact [email protected].

Experience the new Ascot Suites and discover a retreat like no other.

About Ascot Suites

Ascot Suites is a boutique hotel located in Morro Bay, CA, offering a blend of modern comfort and charming hospitality. With newly renovated rooms, complimentary breakfast, and now a stunning rooftop, Ascot Suites is the perfect destination for travelers seeking a memorable coastal getaway.

SOURCE Oceanic Enterprises