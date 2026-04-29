Morrow Hill Strengthens Leadership in Franchise Real Estate with Strategic Investment

Sixth Form Partners Completes Majority Investment in Morrow Hill

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrow Hill, a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm serving the franchise market, today announced a strategic growth investment from Sixth Form Partners ("Sixth Form"), a private investment firm focused on partnering with founder-owned, technology-enabled services businesses. The investment will support Morrow Hill's continued expansion and enhance its ability to deliver technology- and data-driven tenant representation and real estate management solutions.

"This marks an exciting milestone for Morrow Hill as the company continues its mission to deliver industry-leading, brand-focused real estate services to growing franchise systems," said Chris Morrow, co-founder and president of Morrow Hill.

Jonathan Hill, co-founder and chief business development officer, added, "Partnering with Sixth Form brings valuable experience in scaling businesses like ours and will support the next phase of growth while enabling continued delivery of strong outcomes for our clients."

Founded in 2002, Morrow Hill specializes exclusively in tenant representation, advising franchisors, franchisees, and multi-unit retail brands across all phases of the real estate lifecycle—from initial site selection to the management of national portfolios spanning hundreds of locations. The company's proprietary model combines brand-dedicated teams, advanced technology, and data to provide an objective view of the retail market and secure optimal locations, terms, and timelines for clients.

As franchise brands increasingly scale across multiple markets simultaneously, Morrow Hill's integrated platform streamlines site selection, lease negotiation, project management, and administration through a single, coordinated approach. Its proprietary workflow and analytics tools improve efficiency, transparency, and speed-to-market for franchisees and growing brands.

"Morrow Hill stands out for the breadth of its integrated platform and the speed-to-market it consistently delivers," said James Maxfield, co-founder and general partner at Sixth Form. "This investment will further accelerate growth across client service, go-to-market strategy, and technology."

Brian Kim, co-founder and general partner at Sixth Form, added, "The franchise market continues to demonstrate strong growth and resilience, and Morrow Hill has established itself as the industry's partner of choice. Sixth Form looks forward to supporting the team in delivering even greater value to franchise systems and their franchisees."

Morrow Hill is a preferred vendor of the International Franchise Association for Real Estate and Project Management Services and is ranked the top real estate partner to the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine.

For more information on Morrow Hill, visit www.morrowhill.com.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Silvermark Partners advised Morrow Hill LLC on the transaction.

About Morrow Hill

Morrow Hill is a technology‑driven commercial real estate consulting firm that exclusively represents tenants, never landlords, ensuring an unbiased, market‑true lens for its clients. From national portfolio management and transaction oversight to franchise real estate and lease administration, every service is coordinated through one consistent client team with no outsourcing.

Powered by proprietary platforms like Vision Track™ and Vision Map™, Morrow Hill fuses data, analytics, mapping, and milestone tracking into a seamless process that advances site selection, regulatory review, and project execution with clarity and speed. This results in full transparency from agreement to grand opening for franchisees, and a stable, scalable real estate infrastructure for franchisors, positioning Morrow Hill as a differentiated leader in the franchise real estate space.

About Sixth Form Partners

Sixth Form Partners is a private investment firm built on the principles of partnership. The firm takes a long-term, service-oriented approach to working with founder-owned companies in the business, information, technology, industrial, and consumer services sectors. Sixth Form targets established companies with revenues of $20 million or more, stable profitability, and mission-critical value propositions, and provides capital for liquidity, growth, and M&A. The firm's partners have collectively deployed over $1 billion of equity across more than 25 platform investments.

SOURCE Morrow Hill