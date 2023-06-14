Morse announces new sales structure

News provided by

The M. K. Morse Company

14 Jun, 2023, 10:05 ET

CANTON, Ohio, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster greater focus in driving growth together with their distributor partners, The M. K. Morse Company has reorganized its North American salesforce into Industrial and Commercial divisions.

Philip Metz, named Vice President, Global Sales, will oversee the newly created Industrial and Commercial divisions, in addition to Morse's International and Specialty divisions. Philip has more than 40 years of sales leadership experience with a focus on global business. He has been part of the Morse team for more than 13 years.

"We have restructured our sales organization to provide added focus and deeper coverage to service the markets in which we participate," Metz said. "We anticipate that these initiatives will be of mutual benefit to Morse and our customers and will help to strengthen both our industrial and commercial relationships."

Jeff Carey will concentrate his efforts on industrial products as Director, Industrial Sales USA. Jeff has been in sales leadership at Morse for more than 9 years and has extensive experience in the global industrial manufacturing market. 

"I am excited about the more focused approach that we will be executing in the market," Carey said. "This will allow us to have more intimate relationships with our distributor and end user partners."

James Reid has rejoined Morse as Director, Commercial Sales, USA and Canada. James previously spent 6 years at Morse as a Regional Sales Manager, and most recently worked in a variety of sales and leadership positions within the distribution channel.

"I could not be more excited to be back at Morse, which is unlike any other company in the world. Our culture and unwavering dedication to our customers brought me back; I cannot wait to jump in," Reid said. "The new sales structure will allow us to spend more time with our customers, the end users, and our own sales reps to provide world-class service. Our team is ready to get to work."

Andres Esguerra continues to lead the International division, and Kurt Penird will oversee the Specialty division as Director.

About The M. K. Morse Company
For 60 years, Morse has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. Our vision is to improve cutting solutions that transform ideas into reality. Available in more than 80 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

SOURCE The M. K. Morse Company

