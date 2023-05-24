Morse launches new website

Features include enhanced product information, distributor locator, blade selection tools, and more!

CANTON, Ohio, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M. K. Morse Company has launched a new website that features more robust product and technical information for distributor and end user customers.

Enhanced product detail helps customers find cutting solutions for any material, whether searching by product category, market, or application type. The updated BladeWizard enables users to define a specific cutting scenario and determine the best product for any job. Operating parameters are also available to optimize cutting results for customers who already have a blade.

Visit the new mkmorse.com to learn more about our company and its robust product line.
The Literature and Videos section provides viewable and downloadable resources that offer education on how to choose the correct solution and get the best cutting results.

As Morse primarily sells through distribution, the new site can be navigated like an ecommerce platform where end users add product to a cart and then request a quote from our network of partners in the Distributor Locator.

"Because nearly every man-made object starts with a cut, we created a destination for people who cut as a part of their work or where cutting is their primary business," said Bruce Woodruff, Morse director of marketing. "The new site provides more and better information, and tools to help customers find the best blades for their applications and the right operating parameters to optimize their cutting process.  Customers are able to find products locally and distributors will get warm leads as customers add products to a cart, select a distributor, and request a quote. And we're not done yet. The foundation is in place, but there is a lot more to come."

About The M. K. Morse Company
For 60 years, Morse has been manufacturing a wide range of innovative cutting solutions. Whether you need to drill holes, cut metal using power tools, or saw metal in a factory, Morse has the right blade for the job. As a second-generation family-owned business, we take pride in providing solutions for our customers. Our vision is to improve cutting solutions that transform ideas into reality. Available in more than 80 countries, nearly all Morse products are manufactured in Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit mkmorse.com.

