Morse Micro Establishes Melbourne Presence and Appoints Alex Talevski as Senior Vice President of Platform, Products and AI

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro, the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow silicon solutions, today announced the appointment of Alex Talevski as Senior Vice President of Platform, Products and AI.

Alex Talevski, Senior Vice President of Platform, Products and AI at Morse Micro.

Talevski will be opening Morse Micro's third Australian office, in Melbourne, and will lead the development of Wi-Fi HaLow powered reference designs and products. His focus is to advance the company's IoT 2.0 vision, where devices are not only connected but also intelligent and autonomous. As part of his role, Talevski will oversee the integration of a unified system that enables OEM and developer partners to build scalable, robust, and energy-efficient products powered by Wi-Fi HaLow.

"Alex brings exceptional experience across imaging, AI and embedded systems," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "As connected devices become more perceptive and adaptive, his background in camera technology and AI will be instrumental in driving our platform into the next era of IoT."

Talevski joins Morse Micro following several leadership roles at Swann Communications, where he pioneered the cameras and platforms that power many of today's smart homes and industrial systems.

Speaking on his appointment, Alex Talevski said: "The future of IoT will be defined by device intelligence that sees, thinks and acts. Wi-Fi HaLow unlocks the bandwidth, range and efficiency needed to make that vision real. I'm thrilled to join Morse Micro at such a pivotal moment, to help shape the platform that will enable the next generation of AI-powered IoT 2.0 devices."

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

SOURCE Morse Micro